​In pics: Gary Trewartha on winning trail for hosts Gala Harriers at Tweedbank five-mile race

​The over-40 veteran clocked 32:18 to finish almost four minutes ahead of runner-up Sam Kitchin, an under-20 from Lasswade in Midlothian.

Trewartha was one of three Gala Harriers to make the top ten of a field of 50, the others being fellow over-40 Francis McElroy, third in 36:21, and over-50 James Dennison, sixth in 38:15.

He was third representative of the host club on the bounce to win that race at author Walter Scott’s old home, his predecessors being Darrell Hastie last year and Ewan Christie in 2022.

Moorfoot Runners over-50 Carol Moss was first female finisher for the second year running, clocking 37:48 for fifth place overall, a second faster than her 2023 time.

Sunday’s two-mile junior race was also won by a Gala Harrier, Sam Robertson.

The 16-year-old’s winning time was 13:20, 21 seconds faster than nine-year-old runner-up Connor Davidson, representing Teviotdale Harriers.

Six further Borderers made the top ten of a field of 44, including Gala’s Angus McCarthy, third in 14:18; Holly Craig, sixth in 15:14; Archie Jones, seventh in 15:23; and Leo Rossman, ninth in 15:44.

The others were Lauderdale Limper Rowan Johnston, eighth in 15:43, and Teviotdale’s Callan Michie, tenth in 15:45.

