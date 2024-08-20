Gary Trewartha won 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race on Sunday in 32:18 (Photo: Mike Craig)Gary Trewartha won 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race on Sunday in 32:18 (Photo: Mike Craig)
Gary Trewartha won 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race on Sunday in 32:18 (Photo: Mike Craig)

​In pics: Gary Trewartha on winning trail for hosts Gala Harriers at Tweedbank five-mile race

By Darin Hutson
Published 20th Aug 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 14:53 BST
​Gala Harriers’ latest five-mile trail race at Abbotsford, near Tweedbank, their seventh, was won by one of their own for the third year on the trot, Sunday’s first runner back being Gary Trewartha.

​The over-40 veteran clocked 32:18 to finish almost four minutes ahead of runner-up Sam Kitchin, an under-20 from Lasswade in Midlothian.

Trewartha was one of three Gala Harriers to make the top ten of a field of 50, the others being fellow over-40 Francis McElroy, third in 36:21, and over-50 James Dennison, sixth in 38:15.

He was third representative of the host club on the bounce to win that race at author Walter Scott’s old home, his predecessors being Darrell Hastie last year and Ewan Christie in 2022.

Moorfoot Runners over-50 Carol Moss was first female finisher for the second year running, clocking 37:48 for fifth place overall, a second faster than her 2023 time.

Sunday’s two-mile junior race was also won by a Gala Harrier, Sam Robertson.

The 16-year-old’s winning time was 13:20, 21 seconds faster than nine-year-old runner-up Connor Davidson, representing Teviotdale Harriers.

Six further Borderers made the top ten of a field of 44, including Gala’s Angus McCarthy, third in 14:18; Holly Craig, sixth in 15:14; Archie Jones, seventh in 15:23; and Leo Rossman, ninth in 15:44.

The others were Lauderdale Limper Rowan Johnston, eighth in 15:43, and Teviotdale’s Callan Michie, tenth in 15:45.

Teviotdale Harriers’ Morag Michie finished 35th in 50:25 at 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race on Sunday (Photo: Mike Craig)

1. 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race

Teviotdale Harriers’ Morag Michie finished 35th in 50:25 at 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race on Sunday (Photo: Mike Craig) Photo: Mike Craig

Photo Sales
Neil Jackson was 21st in 43:00 at 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race on Sunday (Photo: Mike Craig)

2. 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race

Neil Jackson was 21st in 43:00 at 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race on Sunday (Photo: Mike Craig) Photo: Mike Craig

Photo Sales
Lauderdale Limpers’ Chloe Cragg was 24th in 43:40 at 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race on Sunday (Photo: Mike Craig)

3. 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race : 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race

Lauderdale Limpers’ Chloe Cragg was 24th in 43:40 at 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race on Sunday (Photo: Mike Craig) Photo: Mike Craig

Photo Sales
Francis McElroy was third in 36:21 at 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race on Sunday (Photo: Mike Craig)

4. 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race

Francis McElroy was third in 36:21 at 2024’s Abbotsford five-mile trail race on Sunday (Photo: Mike Craig) Photo: Mike Craig

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Tweedbank