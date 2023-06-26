In pics: Gala Harrier Iain Stewart claims region’s only top-five finish at 2023’s Eildon Three-Hill Race
Team East Lothian Athletics Club under-20 Angus Wright was first to complete the seven-kilometre course near Melrose in 37 minutes and 24 seconds.
Thomas Otton and Iain Gilmore, of Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill Running Club, were second and third, in 37:58 and 40:59 respectively, with over-60 Colin Donnelly, of Glasgow’s Cambuslang Harriers, fourth in 41:39.
Gala Harriers over-40 Iain Stewart was the first Borderer back, finishing fifth in 41:48.
He was one of four representatives of the region to manage top-ten places, the others being Gala’s Gary Trewartha, eighth in 44:13, and Moorfoot Runners’ Daniel Lavin and Andrew Cox, ninth in 44:53 and tenth in 45:13 respectively.
Gala under-20 Isla Paterson was first female finisher, and 15th all told, in 46:20, with unattached Ancrum athlete Anna Galbraith being the first senior woman back, and 19th overall, in 46:55.
The day’s 6.5km junior race saw Teviotdale Harriers’ Irvine Welsh finish first in the male under-20 class in 35:20 and Gala’s Kirsty Rankine top the female under-17 category in 38:14.