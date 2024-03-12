Gala Harriers under-15 Archie Dalgliesh finished fourth in 10:46 in Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at GalashielsGala Harriers under-15 Archie Dalgliesh finished fourth in 10:46 in Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Galashiels
Gala Harriers under-15 Archie Dalgliesh finished fourth in 10:46 in Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Galashiels

In pics: Gala Harrier Archie Dalgliesh first Borderer to finish last XC series junior race

Sunday’s 2.7km junior race at the latest Borders Cross-Country Series’ eighth and last round at Galashiels was won by Lasswade Athletic Club under-17 Rowan Taylor in a time of 10:18.
That was 19 seconds ahead of second-placed Edinburgh Athletic Club under-15 Dylan Daunt.

Gala Harriers under-15 Archie Dalgliesh was the first Borderer to finish, placing fourth in 10:46.

Two other Borderers made the top ten of the 88 youngsters on the run at the weekend – Lauderdale Limpers under-15 Sam Robertson, seventh in 11:37, and Gala under-13 Seb Darlow, eighth in 11:45.

Edinburgh under-15 Nancy Corrie was first female finisher out of 40, and tenth overall, in 12:16.

Moorfoot Runners under-13 Thea Harris was the first Borders girl back, and 13th altogether, in 12:29.

Lasswade's Rowan Taylor won Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Galashiels in a time of 10:18

Lasswade's Rowan Taylor won Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Galashiels in a time of 10:18

Gala Harriers under-11 Holly Craig placed 39th in 14:06 in Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Galashiels

Gala Harriers under-11 Holly Craig placed 39th in 14:06 in Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Galashiels

Teviotdale Harriers under-nine Connor Davidson finished 20th in 12:53 in Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Galashiels

Teviotdale Harriers under-nine Connor Davidson finished 20th in 12:53 in Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series junior race at Galashiels

Lauderdale Limpers under-13 Cleo Macleod placed 62nd in 16:07 in Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Galashiels

Lauderdale Limpers under-13 Cleo Macleod placed 62nd in 16:07 in Sunday's junior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Galashiels

