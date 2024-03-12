In pics: Gala Harrier Archie Dalgliesh first Borderer to finish last XC series junior race

That was 19 seconds ahead of second-placed Edinburgh Athletic Club under-15 Dylan Daunt.
Gala Harriers under-15 Archie Dalgliesh was the first Borderer to finish, placing fourth in 10:46.
Two other Borderers made the top ten of the 88 youngsters on the run at the weekend – Lauderdale Limpers under-15 Sam Robertson, seventh in 11:37, and Gala under-13 Seb Darlow, eighth in 11:45.
Edinburgh under-15 Nancy Corrie was first female finisher out of 40, and tenth overall, in 12:16.
Moorfoot Runners under-13 Thea Harris was the first Borders girl back, and 13th altogether, in 12:29.
