​In pics: Fraser Neil a winner at double at Kelso Border Games

​Not only did Neil win the day’s 200m open, clocking 22.58 seconds from a mark of 15m, but that victory also earned him the trophy for best performance by a local competitor.

Northumberland’s Sean O’Hara was runner-up in that race, from a 12m mark, and Hawick’s Jack Wilson was third, from 24m.

Neil was the only member of Kelso’s Adie Gray running school to claim a senior prize at the town’s Poynder Park at the weekend, but three of their youngsters also came up trumps – Lucy Welsh in a confined 100m sprint, Erin Jackson in an open version for children aged nine to 12 and Harry Fleming over 1,600m.

Lucy’s winning time, from a mark of 25m, was 11.42 seconds, beating fellow AG Running School member Elsie Douglas, going from 32m, and third-placed Kyle Feeney, also of Kelso, from 26m.

Erin’s time, from 16m, was almost identical, at 11.41 seconds, and Lucy – given the same 25m start as runner-up Abigail McCraw, of Hawick – was third in that unconfined outing.

Harry clocked 4:52.52 for his fourth win on the spin, from a 360m mark, following previous victories at Hawick, Peebles and Selkirk’s games.

Teviotdale Harriers’ Craig Watson was runner-up to Harry, from 120m, and Berwick’s Tom Sangster third, from 200m.

The day’s three other senior races were won by Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford, Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Danny Allison and Gala Harriers’ Julia Johnstone.

Whiteford clocked 4:24.59 for victory in the 1,600m open, from a mark of 220m, and also placed second over half that distance, from 95m.

Kelso’s Darrell Hastie and Matthew Fleming were second and third respectively in the mile race, from marks of 15m and 235m.

Whiteford lost out to Johnstone’s time of 1:55.04, from a 230m mark, in the 800m open, with Kelso’s Colin Welsh placing third, from 45m.

Allison won the 100m open in 10.87 seconds, from a mark of 11m, with Hawick’s Daniel Paxton and Jack Wilson second and third respectively, both going from 35m.

First places in the day’s four other youth races went to McCraw, fellow Hawick runner Oliver Fenech, TLJT’s Craig Tindle and Berwick’s Jane Sangster.

McCraw won the 200m race for children of nine to 12 in an unspecified time, from a mark of 48m, with Feeney second, from 50m, and Kelso’s Evie Leonard third, from 36m.

Fenech clocked 11.67 seconds for victory in the 100m race for youngsters of 13 to 16, from a 14m mark, with Edinburgh’s Ellie Lauder second, from 15m, and Kelso’s Freddie Becattelli third, from 11m.

Sangster’s winning time over 800m, from a 195m mark, was 2:03.25, with Hawick’s Greg Watson second, from 120m, and Kelso’s Rory Fleming third, from 160m.

Kelso’s games, round five of this season, are followed by Jedburgh’s on Saturday, July 13, from noon; Innerleithen’s on Saturday, July 20, from 2pm; Langholm’s on Friday, July 26, from 1.30pm; and Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 10, from 1pm.

