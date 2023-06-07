In photos: Young gun Douglas goes for it at Earlston Border Games

Kelso’s Douglas Young proved to be a prize guy at the double at Saturday’s season-opening Earlston Border Games, not only finishing first in the event’s 400m open race but also earning himself the Julie Goodfellow Trophy for the best performance of the day in the process.

Young’s winning time over 400m, from a mark of 5m, was 52.99 seconds.

Hawick’s Sophie Swan was runner-up in that race, from a mark of 75m, and Ryan McMichan, also of Hawick, finished third, from a 24m head-start.

Fellow Kelso runner Matthew Fleming also claimed a first place – in the 800m open in a time of 1:59.78, from a mark of 150m.

Durham City’s Jason Catterall was runner-up, also from a 150m mark, and Hawick’s Mark Young was third, from 120m.

Hawick’s Young fared better over double the distance, winning the 1,600m open, from a mark of 205m, in 4:50.73.

Fellow Hawick runner Robbie Welsh finis hed second, from a 100m mark, and Lasswade’s Ross Matheson was third, from scratch.

Only one other senior race was won by a Borders runner, Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Evie Renwick coming up trumps in the 90m open in 9.74 seconds, from a 15.5m mark, with clubmate Samantha Turnbull second, from 18.5m, and Lasswade’s Keith Kong third, from 13.5m.

The 200m open was won by Lasswade’s Gregor Knight in 22.73 seconds, from a 27m mark, and he also tied for victory – with TLJT’s Tommy Finkle, on a 14m mark – in the veterans’ 90m race, from 12m, in 9.97 seconds.

Lasswade’s Peter Tye was runner-up over 200m, from 14m, with TLJT’s Rojin Barskanmay third, from 38m.

Hawick’s John Paxton was third in the veterans’ 90m race, running from a mark of 19m.

Two of the four youth races run were won by TLJT competitors, Robyn Lees finishing first over 90m in 9.9 seconds, from a 24m mark, and Erin Jackson taking victory over 200m, from 46m, in 24.48 seconds.

The day’s other two youth races were won by Kelso runners – Oliver Hastie over 800m in 2:12.24, from 85m, and Noah Law over 1,600m, from 210m, in 5:14.05.

Kelso’s Charlie Douglas was second over 90m, from 23m, and TLJT’s Craig Tindle third, from 7m.

Hawick’s Craig Watson was runner-up over 800m, from 105m, and Kelso’s Chris Stewart third, from 100m.

Second and third places over 1,600m were taken by Kelso runners Chris Stewart and Isaac Hastie, the former from a mark of 170m and the latter from 260m.

The second meeting of this summer’s Border Games season takes place at Hawick this coming Sunday, followed by the third at Selkirk on Saturday, June 17.

1 . Earlston Border Games Kelso's Oliver Hastie, winner of the 800m youths' race at Saturday's Earlston Border Games in 2:12.24, from a mark of 85m, ahead of Teviotdale Harrier Craig Watson and Kelso's Chris Stewart Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

2 . Earlston Border Games Kelso's Matthew Fleming, winner of the 800m open race at Saturday's Earlston Border Games in 1:59.78, from a 150m mark, ahead of Durham City's Jason Catterall and Hawick's Mark Young Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

3 . Earlston Border Games Tweed Leader Jed Track's Robyn Lees winning the 90m youth race at Earlston Border Games on Saturday in 9.9 seconds, from a 24m mark, with Kelso's Charlie Douglas second and TLJT's Craig Tindle third Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

4 . Earlston Border Games Kelso's Noah Law winning the youths' 1,600m final at Saturday's Earlston Border Games Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4