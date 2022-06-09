In photos: Welcome reappearance of Earlston Border Games after three-year hiatus

Number six Tom Bradley (Edinburgh) winner of the 90m handicap sprint ahead of Graeme Armstrong and David Lauder

And the occasion – the Earlston Borders Games, at Earlston Rugby Club’s venue, The Haugh – was declared an outstanding success.

The event was held in glorious sunshine and thanks were expressed to the athletes, officials, sponsors and spectators for making it such a memorable occasion.

“What a brilliant start to the Borders Athletics season,” said a statement on the organisers’ Facebook page.

Karen Scott (Kelso) won the ladies and grannies race

“The weather was wonderful and there was some excellent competition.

“This year was always going to be difficult, post-Covid, but the day surpassed our expectations.”

The next event in the diary is the Hawick Border Games this Sunday, June 12 at the Hawick Cricket Club, followed on June 18 by the Selkirk Border Games, also at the Souters’ Cricket Club.

Results from Earlston:

Ramsay Blair from Lasswade AC, winner of the 90m youth handicap (all pictures by Bill McBurnie)

90m Open – 1 Tom Bradley (Edinburgh) mark 29m, time 10 secs, 2 Graeme Armstrong (Edinburgh) mark 18.5m, 3 David Lauder (Hawick) mark 13.5m.

200m Open – 1 Sean McMichan (Hawick) mark 27m time 22.39 secs, 2 Craig Bruce (Selkirk) mark 15m

3rd Rojin Barskanmay (TLJT) mark 37m.

400m Open – 1 Gary Ramsay (TLJT) mark 45m, time 52.50 secs, 2 Euan Hood (Lasswade) mark 13m, 3 Jason Catterall (Durham) mark 57m.

Matty Fleming (Kelso), 1600m youth handicap winner, with dad Matthew and Earlston Games rep Robert Whittaker

800m Open – 1 Gary Ramsay (TLJT) mark 105m, time 2m 01.35s, 2 Ewan Christie (Gala Harriers) mark 25m, 3 David Priestley (Northern Masters) mark 210m.

1600m Open – 1 Robbie Welsh (Hawick) mark 65m, time 4m 58.32s, 2 Matthew Fleming (Kelso) mark 150m, 3 Mark Young (Hawick) 75m.

90m Veterans – 1 John Fleming (Kelso) mark 10.5m, time 10.25 secs, 2 John Paxton (Hawick) mark 18.5m, 3 Tommy Finkle (TLJT) mark 13.5m.

90m Youths – 1 Matt Dryden (Berwick) mark 14m, time 10.10 secs, 2 Calum Murrow (Jed AC) mark 7m, 3 Ava Lees (TLJT) mark 26m.

Tom Bradley, winner of the 90m handicap sprint

200m Youths – 1 Tess Renwick (TLJT) mark 41m, time 23.49 secs, 2 Jess Knox (Jed AC) mark 42m, 3 Matt Dryden (Berwick) mark 22m.

800m Youths – 1 Aaron Glendinning (TLJT) scratched; time 2 mins 15.05s, 2 Archie Scott (Kelso) mark 170m, 3 Rory Fleming (Kelso) mark 165m.

1600m Youth – 1 Matty Fleming (Kelso) mark 70m, time 5m 22.39 secs, 2 Irvine Welsh (Hawick) mark 20m, 3 Archie Scott (Kelso) mark 300m.

Julie Goodfellow Trophy for performance of the day – Gary Ramsay (TLJT).

Success in both 400m and 800m for Garry Ramsay (TLJT) with coach Gavin Taitt

Garry Ramsay receives the Julie Goodfellow Memorial Trophy for performance of the day

Garry Ramsay accepts his 400m handicap trophy from James Cheyne

Garry Ramsay (Jedburgh) on his way to winning the 800m

Jed AC runner Callum Murrow receives his medal for second place in the 90m youth handicap

John Fleming (Kelso) crosses the line first in the veterans' 90m handicap

Jed AC runner Callum Murrow

Sean McMichan (7) won the 200m heat two and went on to win the final

200m youth handicap winner, Tess Renwick (TLJT) with Nairn Moncrieff

Kelso winner of the ladies' race, Karen Scott, with son Archie

