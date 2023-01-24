In photos: Trophy glory for Rory Anderson at Teviotdale Harriers’ Langheugh Trophy races

Teviotdale Harriers’ Langheugh Trophy for 2023 was won by Rory Anderson on Saturday.

Anderson completed the six-mile senior men’s race from Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park, taking in Scawmill and Whitehaugh, in an actual time of 37 minutes and 50 seconds, with a one-minute handicap and 27:20 clock start, making him fastest man overall as well as first-placed finisher.

Derek McHugh was second in 50:17, with a 12:40 handicap and 15:40 clock start, and Alan Inglis third, in 46:48, from a mark of 8:45 and 19:35 start.

Kirsty Hughes won the race for women and under-15 and under-17 girls in an actual time of 18:34, from a mark of 3:55 with a 5:00 clock start, with Dianne Lauder second and Morgan Grieve third.

Taylor Watson finished first in the under-15 and under-17 boys’ race in 16:14, from 1:30 and a 7:25 clock start, with Charles Mackay second and Craig Watson third.

Isla McCutchison won the race in the park for under-11 and under-13 girls in 11:23, with a 3:25 handicap and 1:00 clock start, with Ellie Potts second and Amber Smith third.

McLaren Welsh won the boys’ race for that age group in 8:27, with a 1:55 clock start and 55-second handicap, with Connor Davidson as runner-up and Alfie Walker third.

