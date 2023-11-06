​In photos: Three Borderers in top ten as cross-country series returns at Lauder

​Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson had to settle for finishing this year’s Borders Cross-Country Series opener as runner-up after winning for two years on the bounce.

​Wilkinson’s time of 27:51 was over a minute and a half behind winner Tom Martyn on home turf at Lauder on Sunday and well shy of the 27:01 that earned him victory last year and 26:40 that won it in 2021, though 40 seconds better than the 28:31 that saw him finish ninth in 2019.

Martyn, representing Edinburgh’s Hunters Bog Trotters, clocked 26:15 and he was among five members of the capital club to finish in the top ten of a field of 303, the others being Charles Houston, Alex Luetchford, Duncan Coombs and Donald Naylor.

Wilkinson was one of three Borderers to notch up top-ten finishes. The others were Moorfoot Runners’ Thomas Hilton, fourth in 27:57, also fastest male junior, and Teviotdale Harriers’ Rory Anderson, eighth in 29:22.

Three other runners from the region made the top 20 – Gala Harrier Iain Stewart, 15th in 30:55; Lauderdale’s Gregor Ker, 16th in 30:57; and Moorfoot’s Luke Grieve, 18th in 31:02.

Moorfoot’s Daniel Lavin, Teviotdale’s Mark Young and Lauderdale’s Alex Hastings weren’t far behind, finishing 21st in 31:18, 23rd in 31:26 and 24th in 31:42 respectively.

Londoner Hollie Hindley was the fastest of the 118 female runners taking part, clocking 33:09 for 37th place overall.

Three Borderers featured among the top-ten female finishers – Gala’s Katie Rourke and Isla Paterson, fifth, and 65th overall, in 35:10 and sixth, and 66th all told, as well as being speediest female junior, in 35:17 respectively, and Lauderdale’s Naomi Dijkman, tenth, and 105th altogether, in 38:08.

Gala’s Gillian Lunn was the fastest female runner over the age of 50, and 133rd overall, in 40:18.

Moorfoot’s Mike Goddard was the first back of three male runners over the age of 70, and 155th all told, in 41:59.

Lasswade Athletics Club’s Rowan Taylor won Sunday’s junior race in a time of 10:34.

Four Borderers made the top ten of the 145 youngsters contesting that race – Gala’s Corey Cruddas, Gregor Adamson and Seb Darlow, third in 11:31, fifth in 11:46 and tenth in 12:14 respectively, and Moorfoot’s James Moore, fourth in 11:42.

Natsai Nyabadza, of Edinburgh’s Harmeny Athletic Club, was the fastest girl, and seventh overall, in 11:54, with Gala’s Poppy Lunn and Moorfoot’s Thea Harris joint sixth, and 31st all told, in 13:22.

The second race of the series will be at Peebles on Sunday, November 26.

That’s followed by meetings at Spittal in Northumberland on December 3, Paxton on January 7, Dunbar in East Lothian on January 21, Galashiels on February 4, Duns on February 18 and Denholm on March 10, all Sundays too.

1 . Sunday's senior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Lauder Moorfoot Runners' Thomas Hilton finished fourth in Sunday's senior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Lauder in 27:57 Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

2 . Sunday's senior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Lauder Gala Harrier Iain Stewart was 15th in Sunday's senior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Lauder in 30:55 Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

3 . Sunday's senior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Lauder Moorfoot Runners' Luke Grieve finished Sunday's senior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Lauder 18th in 31:02 Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

4 . Sunday's senior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Lauder Sunday's senior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Lauder was won by Tom Martyn, of Edinburgh's Hunters Bog Trotters, in a time of 26:15 Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales