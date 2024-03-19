Fulton was among 16 runners to secure places at that race in the English capital on Saturday, April 20.

He clocked 14:57 for the bronze medal in the 5km under-17 boys race at Inverclyde, finishing just four seconds behind winner Oliver Patton, of Renfrewshire’s Kilbarchan Amateur Athletic Club, and a single second after silver medallist Oliver MacDonald, of Giffnock North Athletics Club.

Three Gala Harriers also featured in a field of 62 contesting that race – Zico Field, finishing 31st in 16:33; Irvine Welsh, 32nd in 16:37; and Matty Fleming, 52nd in 18:40.

Fulton’s third place at Greenock’s Battery Park followed a fourth at the Scottish Schools’ Athletic Association’s secondary schools’ cross-country championships at South Queensferry’s Hopetoun House 11 days prior in 20:35, two places behind fellow Peebles High School student Thomas Hilton, runner-up, by three seconds, to MacDonald there in 20:19, with Berwickshire High’s Field clocking 22:07 for 15th.

Gala under-15 Archie Dalgliesh also managed a top-ten finish in his 4km race at Greenock, placing sixth out of a field of 64 in 12:45, with clubmates Oliver Hastie, Gregor Adamson and Charlie Dalgliesh respectively finishing 15th in 13:32, 24th in 13:57 and 33rd in 14:32.

Sunday’s under-15 girls’ race, also over 4km, saw Gala’s Kacie Brown get back 32nd in 16:14, followed by clubmates Jaidyn Brown, 43rd in 17:18, and Iris Dennison, 61st in 21:38.

Greenock’s 3km under-13 boys’ race, contested by a field of 43, yielded a 21st-place finish for Gala’s Bryn McAree in 11:29, with his clubmate Cameron Tunmore 27th in 12:11 and Teviotdale Harriers’ McLaren Welsh 35th in 12:51.

Gala’s Javiera Unibazo finished 38th out of 70 in that age bracket’s girls’ race, over 3km too, in 12:37, with her clubmate Amber Gajczak 41st in 12:49.

This month’s cross-country championships at South Queensferry also saw Galashiels Academy’s Isla Paterson finish as runner-up under-20 woman in 15:45, a second behind Lanark Grammar School’s Jessica Inglis, with Peebles High’s Sabine Jefcoate getting back 14th in 18:02.

That event’s under-17 races for girls and boys yielded placings of eighth and 19th for Earlston High’s Ava Richardson and Kirsty Rankine in 16:21 and 17:07 respectively and 23rd for their schoolmate Archie Dalgliesh in 18:13 and 44th for Kelso High’s Hastie in 19:35.

Its under-15 races saw a 22nd place for Earlston’s Seb Darlow in 16:33 and 35th for Peebles High’s Rory Pretswell in 16:59, as well as a 17th in 18:04 and 20th in 18:15 for the latter’s schoolmates Thea Harris and Bella Moran and a 35th in 19:00 for Galashiels Academy’s Kacie Brown.

Peebles High’s Jack Foley and Guy Rorke finished the day’s under-14 boys’ race seventh in 12:05 and 18th in 12:23 and the same age’s girls’ race saw Earlston High’s Javiera Unibazo get back 39th in 14:15 and Kelso High’s Evie Leonard 47th in 14:27.

1 . Scottish Athletics' young athletes' road races at Greenock on Sunday Gala Harriers' Zico Field finished 31st in 16:33 in the under-17 boys' race at Scottish Athletics' young athletes' road races at Greenock on Sunday Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

2 . Scottish Athletics' young athletes' road races at Greenock on Sunday Gala Harriers' Irvine Welsh finished as 32nd under-17 boy in 16:37 at Sunday's Scottish Athletics young athletes' road races at Greenock Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

3 . Sunday's Scottish Athletics young athletes' road races at Greenock Gala Harriers' Matty Fleming was 52nd under-17 boy in 18:40 at Sunday's Scottish Athletics young athletes' road races at Greenock Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales