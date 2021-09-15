In photos: Teviotdale Harriers up for cup at Hawick park to start new season

Frank Birch, Ava Hughes, Conan Harper, Freya Mitchie and Connor Davidson were the winners on the day.

Birch won the senior men’s race ahead of Andrew Gibson and Alan Coltman.

Hughes won the under-15, U17 and senior ladies’ race ahead of Jade McHugh and Kirsty Hughes.

Harper beat Charles McKay and Irvine Welsh to win the U15 and U17 boys’ race.

Michie finished in front of Emily Hush and Bonnie Scott to win the U11 and U13 girls’ race.

Davidson won the U11 and U13 boys’ race, edging out Callan Michie and Oliver McCraw.

