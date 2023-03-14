In photos: Teviotdale Harriers keep their eyes on prizes at trophy night following cup races

Teviotdale Harriers held their 2023 trophy presentation night at Hawick’s Burns Club on Saturday following on from their cup races at the town moor seven days previously, and club president Paul Lockie was among the winners.

Lockie won the Teviotdale Harriers Cup for finishing first in a three-mile race at the town’s moor, repeating the feat pulled off by son Duncan the year before.

Mark Young was second and Robbie Welsh, running from scratch, third in the race’s fastest actual time of 16 minutes and 40 seconds.

Because Lockie was also first veteran to finish, the Glencairn Trophy for first over-40-year-old back went to 74-year-old Francis Cannon, placing fifth overall.

Jessica Smith won the challenge cup for under-15 and under-17 girls and women in the fastest actual time of 21:55.

Kirsty Hughes was runner-up, also taking the Mary Hughes Memorial Trophy for first female veteran to finish, with Ann Aitken third.

Charles McKay won the junior cup for boys under 15 and 17, with Craig Watson second, Robert Wood third and previous holder Irvine Welsh fourth, from scratch, in the fastest actual time of 17:12.

Ellie Potts won the John Elliot Trophy for girls under 11 and 13, with Holly Mabon as runner-up and Freya Michie third.

Callan Michie took home the M&M Trophy for boys of that age, with Hugo Armstrong second and James Wood third.

