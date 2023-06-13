​In photos: Teenager Archie Dalgleish wins Galashiels run in memory of Rowan Boland

Three of this year’s top-five finishers among a field of almost 80 for the run were teenagers – Archie Dalgleish, 14, winning in a time of 20:06, with Gala Harriers clubmates Cameron Rankine, 17, and Charlie Dalgleish, 13, second in 20:11 and fourth in 21:40 respectively.
This year’s Galashiels Braw Lad and Cory Paterson and his lass, Emma Spence, were there to hand out trophies, assisted by Scotland national rugby team head coach Gregor Townsend.
A barbecue, ice-cream van, bouncy castle and games of kwik cricket, football and touch rugby were among the day’s other attractions.
Trust spokesperson Kristin Boland said: “A huge thanks goes to all the runners and everyone who came along on the day to support the event.”
Other Gala Harriers members to make the top 20 were Darren Scott, ninth in 24:02; Anthony Lunn, tenth in 24:27; Neil Christie, 11th in 24:52; Poppy Lunn, 12th in 25:14; Lisa Dalgleish, 15th in 25:56 and also first female runner over the age of 50; David Nightingale, 18th in 26:48; Gill Lunn, 19th in 27:05; and Ross Dalgleish, 20th in 27:13.
Also making the top 20 were unattached Cameron Taylor, sixth in 23:21, Harrison Combie, 13th in 25:38, and Debbie Paterson, 16th in 26:34; Galavanters’ Sandy Thoms, 14th in 25:48; and Teviotdale’s Callan Michie, 17th in 26:48.
A further six Gala Harriers members managed top-30 placings – Louis Gillan, 22nd in 27:33; Riley McDowall, 23rd in the same time; Fraser Rankine, 24th in 27:56; Molly Trewartha, 26th in 29:00; Hannah Laker, 27th in 29:10; and Louie Hogg, 28th in 29:30.