Irvine Welsh, Robbie Welsh and Bruce Hughes at the Ancient Order of Mosstroopers' 14-mile trail race at Hawick on Sunday

In photos: Sun shines on trail race and fun run at Hawick

The sun had its hat on for a 14-mile trail race and five-mile fun run held by Hawick's Ancient Order of Mosstroopers on Sunday. Runners of all ages turned out to take part, setting off from Hawick Moor.

By Darin Hutson
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 6:57 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 6:57 pm

Prize money of £100 was on offer to the first man and woman back in the senior race.

1. Mosstroopers' trail race

Third-placed Greg Walker, winner Rory Anderson and runner-up Marc Wilkinson at Sunday's trail race

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Mosstroopers' trail race

Stuart Teague and Les Casson taking part in Sunday's trail race beginning and ending at Hawick Moor

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Mosstroopers' trail race

Mark Landles and Sam Bandeen on the run around Hawick at the weekend

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Mosstroopers' trail race

Viv Watson, of Denholm, won the ladies' 14-mile trail race on Sunday

Photo: Bill McBurnie

