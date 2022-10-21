In photos: Six-mile Lilliesleaf run raises more than £2,500 for trust

More than 100 walkers and 90 runners turned out for the event, staged annually by the teenager’s mum Jane since 2015, initially as a community event doubling as a fundraiser for good causes.

The first entrant to complete the six-mile course on Sunday was Moorfoot Runner Milan Misak in 42 minutes and 11 seconds, ahead of Iain Stewart on 44:20 and James Buckley on 45:08.

Galashiels youngster Archie Dalgleish clocked 45:51, finishing fourth overall, to win the prize for first under-16-year-old back.

Jessica McLaren once again was first female finisher under the age of 16, and 18th overall, clocking 54:22.

Robbie Macdonell was second boy under 16 and Rosie Swailes was second girl.

The first senior female runner home, Carol Moss, was also the first woman over 50 and 11th overall in 51:04. Gillian Carr was the second female finisher, and 15th all told, in 53:24.

Michael McGovern was the first man over 50 to make it back and sixth overall in 47:08, the second being Dean Carr, eighth overall, in 48:41.

Andrew McElroy was the first runner back accompanied by a dog, clocking 57:25.

1. Lilliesleaf 10k Gillian Carr was second female finisher in a time of 53:24 Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

2. Lilliesleaf 10k John Tullie was third male over 50 back and 16th overall, clocking 53:25 Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

3. Lilliesleaf 10k Jessica McLaren was first female under 16 in 54:22 Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

4. Lilliesleaf 10k Jennifer Misak was 19th back in a time of 54:29 Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales