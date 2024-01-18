News you can trust since 1855
​In photos: Silver medal for Gala Harrier Ava Richardson at cross-country championships meeting at Renfrew

Gala Harrier Ava Richardson, one of 12 Borderers competing in Saturday’s Scottish inter-district cross-country championships meeting at Renfrew, won an under-15 silver medal, also helping earn a gold medal for her east district team.
By Darin Hutson
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 11:40 GMT

Richardson was one of seven Gala runners representing their district, along with fellow under-15s Kirsty Rankine, Gregor Adamson and Oliver Hastie, under-17 Erin Gray and seniors Darrell Hastie and Sara Green.

Moorfoot Runners Thomas Hilton also ran for the east at under-17 level, placing sixth in 19:00, with Gala’s Zico Field and Isla Paterson representing their club in the under-20 race.

Richardson was seventh overall in her race, also a British Cross Challenge and Celtic Nations XC event, finishing as second Scot in 14:29. Rankine was 25th in 15:13.

Adamson was 30th in 14:01 and the younger Hastie 37th in 14:32.

Gray was 32nd in her age bracket in 24:22, Paterson eighth in hers in 22:07 and Field 45th in 20:57.

Teviotdale Harrier Jessica Smith also contested the under-17 girls’ race, placing 44th in 26:42.

Green was 11th overall in her race in 29:59, and first woman over the age of 40, helping the east district’s seniors land a gold medal.

The senior Hastie was 28th in his, and first man over 40, in 26:03.

Moorfoot’s Scout Adkin was third senior woman overall in 28:06.

Gala Harrier Ava Richardson was seventh girl under 15 in 14:29 at Saturday's Scottish inter-district cross-country championships at Renfrew

Gala Harrier Ava Richardson was seventh girl under 15 in 14:29 at Saturday's Scottish inter-district cross-country championships at Renfrew

Gala Harrier Isla Paterson was eighth under-20 woman in 22:07 at Saturday's Scottish inter-district cross-country championships at Renfrew

Gala Harrier Isla Paterson was eighth under-20 woman in 22:07 at Saturday's Scottish inter-district cross-country championships at Renfrew

Moorfoot Runners' Thomas Hilton clocked 19:00 to finish as sixth under-17 male at Saturday's Scottish inter-district cross-country championships at Renfrew

Moorfoot Runners' Thomas Hilton clocked 19:00 to finish as sixth under-17 male at Saturday's Scottish inter-district cross-country championships at Renfrew

Gala Harrier Sara Green was fastest woman over 40 in 29:59 at Saturday's Scottish inter-district cross-country championships at Renfrew

Gala Harrier Sara Green was fastest woman over 40 in 29:59 at Saturday's Scottish inter-district cross-country championships at Renfrew

