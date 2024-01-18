In photos: Silver medal for Gala Harrier Ava Richardson at cross-country championships meeting at Renfrew
Richardson was one of seven Gala runners representing their district, along with fellow under-15s Kirsty Rankine, Gregor Adamson and Oliver Hastie, under-17 Erin Gray and seniors Darrell Hastie and Sara Green.
Moorfoot Runners Thomas Hilton also ran for the east at under-17 level, placing sixth in 19:00, with Gala’s Zico Field and Isla Paterson representing their club in the under-20 race.
Richardson was seventh overall in her race, also a British Cross Challenge and Celtic Nations XC event, finishing as second Scot in 14:29. Rankine was 25th in 15:13.
Adamson was 30th in 14:01 and the younger Hastie 37th in 14:32.
Gray was 32nd in her age bracket in 24:22, Paterson eighth in hers in 22:07 and Field 45th in 20:57.
Teviotdale Harrier Jessica Smith also contested the under-17 girls’ race, placing 44th in 26:42.
Green was 11th overall in her race in 29:59, and first woman over the age of 40, helping the east district’s seniors land a gold medal.
The senior Hastie was 28th in his, and first man over 40, in 26:03.
Moorfoot’s Scout Adkin was third senior woman overall in 28:06.