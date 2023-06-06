News you can trust since 1855
Cameron Rankine, winner of St Boswells village race's class for male runners aged 16 to 39, with runner-up Hugo Lee and third-placed Peter FarquharCameron Rankine, winner of St Boswells village race's class for male runners aged 16 to 39, with runner-up Hugo Lee and third-placed Peter Farquhar
Cameron Rankine, winner of St Boswells village race's class for male runners aged 16 to 39, with runner-up Hugo Lee and third-placed Peter Farquhar

​In photos: Siblings crowned as St Boswells village race champions

Siblings and Gala Harriers clubmates Cameron and Kirsty Rankine were overall champions for their genders at this year’s two-mile St Boswells village race, held on Saturday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST

Hugo Lee was runner-up in the class for male competitors aged 16 to 39 won by Cameron, with Peter Farquhar third.

Kirsty came out on top in the class for girls aged 12 to 15, with Emily Tweddle second.The category for female runners aged 16 to 39 was won by Jess Entwistle, with Jess Lee second and Victoria Watson third.

Archie Dalgliesh was fastest among the boys aged 12 to 15 taking part, with Charlie Dalgliesh second and Edward Green third.

Kirsty Rankine, winner of St Boswells village race's class for girls aged 12 to 15, with runner-up Emily Tweddle

1. St Boswells village race

Kirsty Rankine, winner of St Boswells village race's class for girls aged 12 to 15, with runner-up Emily Tweddle

St Boswells village race's 2023 champions, Cameron and Kirsty Rankine

2. St Boswells village race

St Boswells village race's 2023 champions, Cameron and Kirsty Rankine

Suzanne MacVicar, winner of St Boswells village race's class for women over the age of 40, with runner-up Clare Townsend and third-placed Judith Folan

3. St Boswells village race

Suzanne MacVicar, winner of St Boswells village race's class for women over the age of 40, with runner-up Clare Townsend and third-placed Judith Folan

St Boswells Village Week two-mile race winners in its class for boys aged eight to 11 - first-placed Jinyong Gulvin, runner-up Caleb Entwistle and third-placed Fraser Dale

4. St Boswells village race

St Boswells Village Week two-mile race winners in its class for boys aged eight to 11 - first-placed Jinyong Gulvin, runner-up Caleb Entwistle and third-placed Fraser Dale

