​In photos: Siblings crowned as St Boswells village race champions

Siblings and Gala Harriers clubmates Cameron and Kirsty Rankine were overall champions for their genders at this year’s two-mile St Boswells village race, held on Saturday.

Hugo Lee was runner-up in the class for male competitors aged 16 to 39 won by Cameron, with Peter Farquhar third.

Kirsty came out on top in the class for girls aged 12 to 15, with Emily Tweddle second.The category for female runners aged 16 to 39 was won by Jess Entwistle, with Jess Lee second and Victoria Watson third.

Archie Dalgliesh was fastest among the boys aged 12 to 15 taking part, with Charlie Dalgliesh second and Edward Green third.

