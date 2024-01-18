In photos: ​Selkirk hill race attracts record entry of almost 300

​A record 283 runners took part in Sunday’s Feel the Burns hill race at Selkirk, with Andrew Douglas, of Glasgow’s Westerlands Cross-Country Club, completing the 12.7-mile course first in a time of one hour 25 minutes and 45 seconds.

​“It’s always a pleasure taking part in this event,” said the 37-year-old, fresh from competing in the Scottish inter-district cross-country championships at Renfrew the day before.

“Conditions up on the hill were just about perfect.

“It’s a big help the course is well signposted and that all the marshals give the runners so much encouragement.

“It’s been a really fun event.”

The first woman home was last year’s winner, Catriona MacDonald, of Glasgow’s Shettleston Harriers, in a time of one hour, 48 minutes and 58 seconds, a minute inside her 2023 time.

“I enjoyed coming back to Selkirk, and the organisation of the race was again first class,” said MacDonald, a geotechnical engineer from Morpeth in Northumberland.

"Having such fine weather was an added bonus.”

Race organiser Sheila Cochrane was delighted with the way went, telling us: “We’ve again been very lucky with the weather,” she said.

“I’m indebted to the local landowners for their generous support and for the assistance of all the volunteers and local businesses.

“Funds raised today will go to the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team, who provide emergency cover at this event and at our Philiphaugh Hill Run in August. They’re a vital cog in the machine.”

Runner-up overall was Csoban Balogh, of Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill-Running Club, in 1.28.01, with Joe Symonds, of Shettleston Harriers, third in 1.31.45.

Second senior woman home was Katie Hall, of Stirling’s Ochil Hill Runners, in 1.51.33, 3, with Carnethy’s Chloe Malcolm third in 1.54.15.

Fastest veterans over 40 were Shettleston’s Joe Symonds in 1.31.45 and Claire Gordon, of Edinburgh’s Hunters Bog Trotters, in 1.54.43.

Speediest over-50s were Carnethy’s Andrew McRae in 1.41.01 and Gala Harrier Anya Campbell in 2.02.00.

Sundays first over-60s back were Westerlands’ Mikey Anderson in 1.57.59 and Carnethy’s Anne Craig in 2.33.07.

Carnethy’s Brian Howie was fastest over-70-year-old in 2.24.50.

The first local runner to make it back was Gala Harriers’ Iain Stewart in 1.44.59.

Team prizes for both men and women went to the capital’s Carnethy club.

