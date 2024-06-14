In photos: Second win on trot for Hawick’s Mark Young at Peebles Border Games

David Lauder claimed first place in the evening’s 110m open, the Peebles Beltane Sprint, with a time of 11.85 seconds, from a mark of 17.5m.

That win earned him the Tommy Allan Memorial Trophy and the Whitestone Park event’s biggest prize purse, £600.

Fellow Hawick competitor Daniel Paxton, given a 15m start, was runner-up and Lasswade’s Charlie Carstairs was third, from 9.5m.

The second biggest prize of the evening, £400 and the Beltane Sports Trophy, went to Hawick’s Mark Young for finishing the 1,000m open first in two minutes and 37.3 seconds, from a mark of 10m.

That was the 35-year-old’s second success at Peebles’ games on the trot after winning last year’s 267m race, from a mark of 41m, in 29.76 seconds.

Both other podium places for the one-kilometre open went to Kelso runners, Matthew Fleming finishing second, from 145m, and Colin Welsh claiming third place, from 75m.

This year’s 267m one-lap race was won by Peebles’ Natasha Turnbull in 31.44 seconds, from a 56m mark, with her twin sister Samantha crossing the line second, from 47m.

Kelso’s Fraser Neil finished third, from 20m.

Only three senior races were run this time round, the 1,000m open won by Young having taken the place of the prior 800m and 1,600m.

Half of the evening’s junior races were won by Kelso competitors, brothers Lewis and Harry Fleming.

The former won the 90m youth race in 10.5 seconds, from a 16m mark, and the latter, following up his victory over 800m at Hawick Border Games three days previously, came up trumps over 267m in 32.63 seconds, from 72m.

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Isla Woodburn was second in the 90m sprint for the second year running, from a mark of 21m, with Kelso’s Ben Nairn third, from 11m.

Edinburgh's Harry Lauder was runner-up over 267m, from32m, with TLJT’s Robyn Lees third, from 56m.

The event’s other open youth race, over 1,600m, was won by Berwick’s Jane Sangster in five minutes and two seconds, from a mark of 310m.

Hawick’s Alfie Walker was runner-up, from 210m, and Berwick’s Tom Sangster was third, from 200m.

A Peebleshire-confined 90m sprint was won by Kingsland Primary School pupil Ayla Smith in 11.49 seconds, from a mark of 25m, with her schoolmate Cara Murray second, from 17m, and Priorsford Primary School’s Torin Urie third, from 15m.

Peebles’ games, held midweek in the evening for the second time, were this season’s third, following on from this year’s opener at Earlston and round two at Hawick.

They’re followed by Selkirk’s this coming Saturday, from 1.30pm; Kelso’s on Sunday, June 30, from 2pm; Jedburgh’s on Saturday, July 13, from noon; Innerleithen’s on Saturday, July 20, from 2pm; Langholm’s on Friday, July 26, from 1.30pm; and Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 10, from 1pm.

