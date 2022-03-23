Selkirk High School taking on Earlston High at Saturday's regional schools hockey tournament at Jedburgh

In photos: School hockey teams give it some stick at Jedburgh

Jedburgh Grammar Campus hosted this year’s Borders schools hockey tournament on Saturday, welcoming S1 girls and mixed teams from Hawick, Earlston, Galashiels and Peebles.

By Darin Hutson
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:39 am
“Some unbelievable hockey was played with some brilliant individual and team performances,” said a spokesperson for the event.

1. Peebles v Earlston at the s1 south schools hockey tournament

Peebles High School playing Earlston High at Saturday's S1 south schools hockey tournament in Jedburgh

Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Sophie Hendrie from Jedburgh Grammar against Gala

Sophie Hendrie, of hosts Jedburgh Grammar Campus, in action against Gala at Saturday's schools hockey tournament

Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Erin Cowan for Hawick High against Gala Academy Iris Dean

Erin Cowan playing for Hawick High School against Galashiels Academy's Iris Dean at Jedburgh Grammar Campus

Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Jedburgh Grammars Sienna Cooper against Hawick High School

Jedburgh Grammar Campus player Sienna Cooper in action against Hawick High School on Saturday

Photo: Bill McBurnie

