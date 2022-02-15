In photos: Runners head for hills to raise money for Selkirk High School

This year’s event raised just over £490 for Selkirk High School’s parent partnership and 10 students from the Hillside Terrace secondary were among the 27 runners tackling a six-mile route starting and finishing at the Corby Linn car-park to the north-west of the town.
They were joined by a further 35 walkers.
Here’s how it went in pictures by Bill McBurnie ...
1. Katey Smith running for Gala Galavanters finished in 1.27 (after stopping for a casual swim during the run!)
Photo: Bill McBurnie
2. Lorraine Boyd finished in 2.10
Photo: Bill McBurnie
3. Julie and Iain Bethane finished the Heart Burn Hill run together in 1.07
Photo: Bill McBurnie
4. Senior Gala Galavanter Graeme Sandie, flying the flag for the Oldies finishing in an impressive time of 1.24
Photo: Bill McBurnie