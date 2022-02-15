Katie and Donald Francis finished the six-mile route near Selkirk in 1:21

In photos: Runners head for hills to raise money for Selkirk High School

Selkirk Fund Runners’ latest Heart Burn Hill Run and Walk attracted a turnout of more than 60 on Sunday.

By Darin Hutson
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 2:57 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 6:18 pm

This year’s event raised just over £490 for Selkirk High School’s parent partnership and 10 students from the Hillside Terrace secondary were among the 27 runners tackling a six-mile route starting and finishing at the Corby Linn car-park to the north-west of the town.

They were joined by a further 35 walkers.

Here’s how it went in pictures by Bill McBurnie ...

1. Katey Smith running for Gala Galavanters finished in 1.27 (after stopping for a casual swim during the run!)

Kate Smith, running for Gala Galavanters, finished in 1:27 after stopping off for a swim

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

2. Lorraine Boyd finished in 2.10

Walker Lorraine Boyd finished in 2:10

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

3. Julie and Iain Bethane finished the Heart Burn Hill run together in 1.07

Julie and Iain Bethune finished the Heart Burn Hill Run together in 1:07

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

4. Senior Gala Galavanter Graeme Sandie, flying the flag for the Oldies finishing in an impressive time of 1.24

Senior Gala Galavanter Graeme Sandie, left, finished in a time of 1:24

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5