In photos: Runners head for hills three times over near Melrose after year out

The first runner back in the senior race was Deeside’s James Espie in 32:09, with the fastest Borderer being Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson in 10th place in 35:19.

The first member of the host club to cross the finishing line was Bob Reid in 15th place in 37: 27.

Team awards were won by Gala’s women at both senior and masters level, with Katy Barden and Gillian Lunn featuring in both teams, accompanied by Kirstin Maxwell in the former and Joeleen McKean in the latter.

Gala Harrier Archie Dalgliesh, an under-13, was overall winner of the junior 3km race in 16:04 and clubmate and fellow under-13 Kirsty Rankine was fastest female in fifth place with 19:40.

Lasswade Athletics Club’s Rowan Taylor, an under-15, was overall winner of the junior 4km race in 17:45, with Gala Harriers’ Ewan Christie, an under-17, second in 18:24 and his clubmate and fellow under-17 Isla Paterson the first female runner back in fourth place with 22.54.

1. Gala Harriers' Eildon three-hill race Third in the girls' 4km Eildon hill race was No 5 Elena Lee, first was No 21 Isla Paterson and second was No 2 Erin Gray Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

2. Gala Harriers' Eildon three-hill race Frank Birch competing in the Eildon three-hill race for Lauderdale Limpers and finishing 137th out of 151 finishers in 1:04:32 Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

3. Gala Harriers' Eildon three-hill race No 3 Fergus Johnston was the second Gala Harrier to finish, in 25th place in a time of 39:30 Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales

4. Gala Harriers' Eildon three-hill race No 11 Ava Richardson was second in the junior 3km race won by No 25 Kirsty Rankine, with No 17 Anna Elizabeth Ross third Photo: Bill McBurnie Photo Sales