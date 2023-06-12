​In photos: Robbie Welsh, Ronan McKean and Mark Young among home-town heroes at Hawick Border Games

​Sunday’s Hawick Border Games saw home-town athletes Robbie Welsh, Mark Young and Ronan McKean run away with more than half the trophies on offer.

​Welsh, Young and McKean each won one of the day’s six races for seniors and fellow Hawick runners claimed a second place and two thirds too.

Welsh’s time of four minutes and 40.88 seconds in the day’s 1,600m open, from a mark of 90m, not only saw him finish in front of Kelso’s second-placed Matthew Fleming, given a 235m mark, and Bo’ness’s third-placed Andrew Gibson, on 185m, but also earned him the shield for best performance of the day by a local athlete.

Hawick rugby player McKean added a 100m invitation race first-place prize to the award for the club game’s try of the season he’d secured just over a week previously by clocking 11.49 seconds from a mark of 8m.

TLJT’s Scott Tindle was runner-up in that race, from a 3m mark, and Euan Hood, of Peebles, third, from 8m.

Young, following up his victory the weekend before over 1,600m at Earlston Border Games, won the 800m open in 1:52.62, from 120m, with Tweed Leader Jed Track competitors Sarah Ross and Kevin Wood second from 200m and third from 175m respectively.

Former Hawick Legion footballer Mark wasn’t the only Young among the prizes either as Kelso’s Douglas, a winner over 400m at Earlston, came up trumps over the same distance on Sunday in 52.2 seconds, from a 5m mark.

Runner-up in that race, from 70m, was Natasha Turnbull, of Peebles, and County Durham’s Jason Catterall was third, from 62m.

The former’s twin sister, Samantha, won the 110m open in 11.76 seconds, from 22m, with TLJT’s Iskan Barskanmay second, from 10m, and Hawick’s Ryan McMichan third, from 9.5m.

TLJT’s Caris Brus won the day’s other senior race, the 200m open, in 23.17 seconds, from a mark of 42m, with Hawick’s Sophie Swan and Kyle Potts second, from 40m, and third, from 15m, respectively.

Kelso’s Daniel Lawson won two of Sunday’s five youth races, over 90m and 200m, clocking 10.24 seconds, from a 6m mark, in the former and 24.65, from 4m in the latter, as well as finishing second in the 100m scratch race.

TLJT’s Erin Jackson was runner-up over 90m, from 21m, and Kelso’s Zara Milburn third, from 23m, the latter also finishing third over 200m, behind second-placed Evie Leonard, of Kelso, both from 46m.

Jedburgh’s Calum Murrow won the 100m scratch race in 12.2 seconds, with Hawick’s Connor McLeod third.

Teviotdale Harrier Oliver McCraw won the 400m youth race in 55.79 seconds, from a 63m mark, with TLJT’s Tess Renwick second, from 50m, and Kelso’s Rory Fleming third, from 76m.

TLJT’s Rosa Mabon took top prize over 800m in a time of 2:12.33, from 170m, with Hawick’s Craig Watson second, from 105m, and Kelso’s Archie Scott third, from 145m.

Hawick’s games were the second of the season, following Earlston’s the Saturday before.

Next up are Selkirk’s this coming Saturday, followed by Peebles’ on Thursday, June 22; Kelso’s on Sunday, July 2; Jedburgh’s on Saturday, July 8; Innerleithen’s on Saturday, July 15; Langholm’s on Friday, July 28; and, bringing the season to a close on Saturday, August 12, Morebattle’s.

1 . Hawick Border Games Hawick's Ronan McKean being presented with his prize for winning the 100m invitational race at Sunday's Hawick Border Games in 11.49 seconds, from an 8m mark Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

2 . Hawick Border Games Hawick's Mark Young with his trophy for winning the 800m open at Sunday's Hawick Border Games in a time of 1:52.62, from a 120m mark Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

3 . Hawick Border Games Samantha Turnbull, of Peebles, won the 110m open at Sunday's Hawick Border Games in 11.76 seconds, from a mark of 22m Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

4 . Hawick Border Games Jedburgh's Calum Murrow being presented with his trophy for winning the youth 100m scratch race at Sunday's Hawick Border Games by Billy McColm Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4