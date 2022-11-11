In photos: Peebles swimmer Gregor Swinney named as sports personality of year at awards ceremony

Swinney, 24, was presented with that award at a ceremony hosted by Live Borders at Peebles Rugby Club.

It comes after the Peebles swimmer broke his own Scottish record for 50-metre butterfly at this year’s Commonwealth Games in the West Midlands, also helping Scotland’s 4x100m medley relay team to a third-placed finish.

Cali Nelson, nine, won the prize for junior sports personality for her achievements at tennis, having represented the east of Scotland and played in tournaments including the recent grade-three under-nine Waverley Open 2022 in Edinburgh.

Lauren Jocelyn, formerly with the Borders Elite Swim Team, offering advice to the likes of Swinney, won the award for coach of the year for a career including helping Team England’s swimming and para-swimming squads to 68 medal wins at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Jamie Gilmour was named as junior coach of the year for his efforts in training youngsters in gymnastics and trampolining at PHD Fundamentals in Peebles.

Tweeddale Rovers stalwart Jimmy Moffat was given a service to sport award for his 35 years with the Peebles amateur football club as player, manager and committee member, as well as having been on the committee of Club Sport Tweeddale since 2015.

Brothers Stuart and Matthew MacDonald, players for Borders Clan with Peebles Rugby Club, share this year’s disability sport award.

Peebles Rugby Club’s under-16s won the prize for team of the year, winning the Borders boys’ league, the east youth cup and various sevens competitions, as well as 14 of their 44 players having been called up by the Borders and East Lothian squad for that age.

The Gytes club’s youth section, together with Peebles High School, was named as club of the year for winning the Borders town conference competition, going undefeated at S1 and U16 level.

1. Club Sport Tweeddale awards Peebles swimmer Gregor Swinney has been named as Club Sport Tweeddale's sports personality of the year Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

2. Club Sport Tweeddale awards Coach of the year Lauren Jocelyn being given her prize by Adrian Lucas Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

3. Club Sport Tweeddale awards Peebles Rugby Club and Peebles High School's youth section have been named as club of the year Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

4. Club Sport Tweeddale awards Peebles Rugby Club's under-16s won the award for team of the year Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales