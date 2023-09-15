News you can trust since 1855
Peebles runner Iain Veitch won a duathlon staged in his home-town this month by Live Borders in a time of 1:03:21

In photos: Peebles hosts duathlon ahead of triathlon series finale

Live Borders’ 2023 triathlon series concludes at Peebles next weekend and the town hosted a duathlon ahead of that finale on Sunday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST

That warm-up event was won by Peebles athlete Iain Veitch in a time of 1:03:21, almost four minutes ahead of Lauder’s Dylan Theedam Parry, runner-up in 1:07:08.

Moorfoot Runners’ Milan Misak was third in 1:07:29 and Parry’s dad Leahn was fifth in 1:08:11.

Next weekend’s triathlon events take place over two days, with a junior competition and try-out session on Saturday, September 23, being followed by a senior sprint the day after.

The triathlon series’ four previous meetings were at Galashiels in April, Selkirk in May, Eyemouth in June and Kelso in August.

Lauder's Dylan Theedam Parry was runner-up in a duathlon held by Live Borders in Peebles, clocking 1:07:08

Lauder's Leahn Parry finished fifth in this month's Live Borders duathlon in Peebles in a time of 1:08:11

Moorfoot Runners' Milan Misak, right, clocked 1:07:29 at this month's Live Borders Peebles duathlon, placing third

Peebles Triathlon Club's Allan Dunbar finished 28th in this month's Live Borders duathlon in the town in 1:20:50

