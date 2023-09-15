In photos: Peebles hosts duathlon ahead of triathlon series finale
Live Borders’ 2023 triathlon series concludes at Peebles next weekend and the town hosted a duathlon ahead of that finale on Sunday.
By Darin Hutson
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST
That warm-up event was won by Peebles athlete Iain Veitch in a time of 1:03:21, almost four minutes ahead of Lauder’s Dylan Theedam Parry, runner-up in 1:07:08.
Moorfoot Runners’ Milan Misak was third in 1:07:29 and Parry’s dad Leahn was fifth in 1:08:11.
Next weekend’s triathlon events take place over two days, with a junior competition and try-out session on Saturday, September 23, being followed by a senior sprint the day after.
The triathlon series’ four previous meetings were at Galashiels in April, Selkirk in May, Eyemouth in June and Kelso in August.
