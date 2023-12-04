In photos: Peebles cyclists Isla Short and Emily Carrick-Anderson among winners at award ceremony

x

The 27-year-old, one of the region’s representatives at this year’s International Cycling Union world championships at Glentress Forest and around Scotland, was given that accolade at a ceremony held at her home-town’s rugby club.

“It’s a very lovely gesture from ClubSport Tweeddale,” she said. “I’ve always been a Tweed Valley girl, but moving back after a few years away and realising how much I flipping love this community has made 2023 a mighty memorable year.”

Fellow Peebles cyclist Emily Carrick-Anderson, also selected to represent Great Britain at this year’s championships, was named as junior sports personality of the year.

New East of Scotland Football League third division side Linton Hotspur notched up a winning double, picking up one award for team of the year and another for chairman Campbell Forsyth for service to local sport.

Peebles Rugby Club’s colts were named as team of the year, Peebles Hockey Club’s Scott Murdoch and Megan Maciver as coaches of the year and Peebles gymnast Kayla Bisset as junior coach of the year, with a disability sport award going to swimmer Amy Mackay.

ClubSport Berwickshire have also handed out their awards for 2023, with Duns driver Garry Pearson being named as their sports personality of the year after finishing as British Rally Championship runner-up.

Pearson was one of ten award-winners presented with their prizes at this year’s handout ceremony at Duns Rugby Club, with one other winner, Duns weightlifter Maddie Rosher, announced as junior sports personality of the year in her absence.

Border Amateur Football Association C division champions Eyemouth United Amateurs were winners at the double as they were named as team of the year, with brothers John and Lee Crawford sharing the award for coach of the year.

Hockey coach Sarah Turnbull picked up the junior version of that accolade.

Honours for service to local sport went to Eyemouth 5k twilight race organiser David Dempster and Duns Tennis Club’s Suzanne Lampert, one for disability sport to Chirnside’s Dawson Hunter, special achievement awards to Grantshouse Taekwondo Club and Eyemouth and District Rehab Group’s Jock Shiels and a lifetime membership award to Kenneth Ovens.

1 . ClubSport Tweeddale awards for 2023 Cyclist Isla Short was named as sports personality of the year at ClubSport Tweeddale's 2023 award ceremony, held at Peebles Rugby Club Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

2 . ClubSport Tweeddale awards for 2023 Cyclist Emily Carrick-Anderson was named as junior sports personality of the year at ClubSport Tweeddale's 2023 award ceremony, held at Peebles Rugby Club Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

3 . ClubSport Tweeddale awards for 2023 Peebles Colts were named as team of the year at ClubSport Tweeddale's 2023 award ceremony Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

4 . ClubSport Tweeddale awards for 2023 Linton Hotspur chairman Campbell Forsyth being given their accolade for club of the year by Tweeddale West councillor Viv Thomson at ClubSport Tweeddale's 2023 award ceremony, held at Peebles Rugby Club Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales