In photos: Moorfoot Runner Louis Whyte claims hat-trick of victories in youth races at Hawick Border Games

Young’s time of 11.63 seconds saw him cross the line ahead of runner-up Ronan McKean, of Hawick, and Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Iskan Barskanmay at the town’s cricket club.

TLJT’s contenders were more successful in the 100m invitation race, though, with Samantha Turnbull winning in 11.51 seconds and Tommy Beck finishing third. Hawick’s Kyle Potts was runner-up.

Moorfoot Runners’ Charlotte Clare won the 800m open in 2:04.32, ahead of Giffnock’s Conan Harper and Hawick’s Stewart Fraser.

All three podium places in the 1,600m open went to Hawick runners, Rory Anderson winning in 4:55.78, with Robbie Welsh second and Mark Young third.

Entrants from outwith the Borders came up trumps in the 200m and 400m opens, however, Edinburgh’s Tom Bradley winning the former in 22.66 and Kendal’s Jacob Aubrey the latter in 51.49.

Kelso’s Murray Woodcock was second in the 200m run, with Hawick’s Sean McMichan third, and Stewart Fraser was second over 400m, with Lasswade’s Euan Hood third.

Moorfoot Runner Louis Whyte notched up a winning hat-trick in the youth section, finishing first in the 100m scratch championship and the 90m and 200m handicaps in times of 11.79, 10.3 and 23.99 respectively.

Hawick’s Ryan McMichan was second in the scratch race, with TLJT’s Danny Allison third.

Another home-town runner, Connor McLeod, was second over 90m, ahead of TLJT’s Nairn Moncrieff.

Kelso’s Daniel Lawson was runner-up over 200m, with Hawick’s Carra McLeod third.

TLJT’s Aaron Glendinning won the youths’ 400m handicap in 57.23, with Connor McLeod second and Kelso’s Rory Fleming third.

Irvine Welsh’s victory in the youths’ 800m handicap in a time of 2:19.28 was picked as best local performance of the day.

Kelso’s Leo Tait and Harry Fleming finished second and third in that race respectively.

Hawick’s event was the second of this year’s Border Games season, the first since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions, following on from Earlston the week before, and it’s Selkirk turn this coming Saturday.

Peebles’ games follow on Sunday, June 26; Kelso’s on Sunday, July 3; Jedburgh’s on Saturday, July 9; St Ronan’s Border Games at Innerleithen on Saturday, July 16; Langholm’s on Friday, July 29; and Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 13, wrapping proceedings up.

