In photos: Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson named as Borders Cross-Country Series’ leading man

Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson was named as leading man of the latest Borders Cross-Country Series after winning its eighth and last round at Peebles on Sunday.

Wilkinson completed the 6.5km course from the town’s Hay Lodge Park in 24 minutes and 28 seconds to notch up his fourth win of the series following previous victories in round six at Duns in February, round two at Dunbar in East Lothian at the end of November and round one at Lauder at the beginning of November.

That saw him crowned as top male runner overall and first-placed male senior aged 20 to 39 at a ceremony at Peebles’ Kingsland Primary School.

Alex McVey, of Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill Running Club, was second in the latter category, with Penicuik Harrier Adam Gray third.

McVey was also second out of a field of 170 on Sunday, in 24:41, and Gray third, in 24:46.

Teviotdale Harrier Robbie Welsh, winner of round five of the series at Galashiels at the end of January, was unable to complete Sunday’s senior race after being left injured by a fall but had the consolation of being named as top male junior competing in the senior races.

Gala Harrier Iain Stewart was top man over 40, with clubmate Gary Trewartha second.

Sophie Collins, of Edinburgh’s Corstophine Athletics Club, was leading lady overall and also top female senior runner aged 20 to 39, with Lauderdale’s Chloe Cragg runner-up in that latter category. Collins was also first female finisher on Sunday, and 18th all told, in 28:05.

Unattached Peebles runner Caroline Wallace was top woman over 40 and Gala’s Wendy Roethenbaugh and Carole Fortune claimed the equivalent plaudits at over-50 and over-60 levels respectively. Wallace was third woman back at Peebles, and 37th altogether, in 30:49, with Roethenbaugh eighth, and 58th all told, in 33:01.

Moorfoot Runner Thomas Hilton was overall male winner for the series’ junior races and also top boy aged 16 or 17.

Edinburgh Athletics Club’s Jessica Tayor was top girl overall and in the 14-or-15 age group, with Lauderdale’s Ava Macleod third in that latter class.

Gala’s Molly Trewartha was top girl aged eight or nine, with Lauderdale’s Rowan Johnston third.

The only Borderers besides Wilkinson to make the top ten overall in Sunday’s senior race were Moorfoot’s Milan Misak and David Carter-Brown, fifth in 25:27 and seventh in 26:13 respectively, and Lauderdale’s Gregor Ker, eighth in 26:22. Carter-Brown was also fastest man over 40.

Four more made the top 20 – Lauderdale’s Dean Whiteford, 13th in 27:34; Teviotdale’s Duncan Lockie, 15th in 27:46; and Gala’s Andy Painting, 19th in 28:25, and Paul Henderson, 20th in 28:59.

Lasswade Athletics Club’s Rowan Taylor won Sunday’s 2.2km junior race in 7:44, with Teviotdale’s Irvine Welsh second in 7:52 and Moorfoot’s Shaun Pyman and Joah Hilton sixth in 8:27 and tenth in 8:54 respectively.

