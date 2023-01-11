In photos: Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson misses out on win at Paxton cross-country run by 21 seconds

Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson missed out on his third win of the current Borders Cross-Country Series by a matter of moments on Sunday as the event returned to Paxton for the first time since 2020.

Wilkinson, winner of the Lauder and Dunbar rounds of the series in November, finished as runner-up in the senior race in a time of 26:13, 21 seconds behind Team East Lothian Athletics Club’s Angus Wright, with Richie Umpleby, of Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill Racing Club, third in 28:06.

The only other Borderers besides Wilkinson to make the top ten of the 216 runners competing were fellow Limper Gregor Ker, following up his seventh-place finish at Spittal in December by getting back fifth in 28:23, and Gala Harrier Iain Stewart, joint ninth in 28:59.

Not far behind them were Gala’s Gary Trewartha and Tim Darlow, 13th in 29:17 and 17th in 29:54 respectively; Moorfoot Runner Daniel Lavin, 14th in 29:48; Teviotdale Harriers Rory Anderson and Duncan Lockie, 19th in 29:59 and 21st in 30:03; and Lauderdale’s Richard Holloway and Dean Whiteford, 23rd in 30:09 and 27th in 30:36.

Stewart, Trewartha and Darlow also claimed the top three places for male runners over 40, with Holloway and Whiteford fifth and seventh in that class.

Teviotdale’s John Tullie was second speediest man over 60 and 48th overall in 32:57.

The first female Borderer back was Caroline Wallace, of Peebles, clocking 32:37 to finish as second woman, 1:48 behind TriWorks Edinburgh’s Hollie Hindley, as well as fastest woman over the age of 40 and 44th overall.

Moorfoot’s Jennifer Misak was the only other Borderer among the first ten back of the 87 women competing, finishing ninth in class in 36:05 and 81st all told, but clubmate Rosie Shankey wasn’t far behind, 11th in 36:52 and 87th overall.

Gala’s Eileen Maxwell and Dawn Grant were among the first women over 50 back, finishing third in class and 126th overall in 39:47 and seventh, and 156th all told, in 42:29.

Their clubmate Carole Fortune was the first of the five female runners over 60 to finish and 130th overall, clocking 39:55.

Lauderdale’s Joseph Dawes was runner-up in the junior race, behind Lasswade Athletic Club’s Rowan Taylor, in a time of 11:05.

Five other Borderers featured among the first 20 of the 75 youngsters taking part – Gala’s Iain Haldane, Seb Darlow and Cameron Tunmore, 16th in 12:50, 18th in 12:54 and joint 20th in 12:55 respectively, and Lauderdale’s Stuart Whiteford and Ava Macleod, 18th in 12:54 and joint 20th in 12:55, as well as being fifth fastest girl.

The Paxton run was the fourth of the current season, with four more to follow, all on Sundays.

They take place at Galashiels on January 29, Duns on February 12, Hawick on February 19 and Peebles on March 5.

1. Borders XC series at Paxton Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson finished runner-up in the senior race in 26:13

2. Borders XC series at Paxton Team East Lothian Athletics Club's Angus Wright was senior winner at Paxton in 25:52

3. Borders XC series at Paxton Lauderdale Limper Jill Thomson finished 11th at Paxton in 38:22

4. Borders XC series at Paxton Lauderdale Limper Joseph Dawes was second fastest junior runner at Paxton in 11:05