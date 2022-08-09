In photos: Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson makes his mark at fundraising hill run near Selkirk

Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson was the first runner back at this year’s fundraising Philiphaugh hill run near Selkirk on Sunday. Clocking 46 minutes and 22 seconds for the seven-mile course, he was over three minutes in front of the next-fastest Borderer taking part in the Selkirk Fund Runners-organised event, fourth-placed Moorfoot Runner Andrew Cox, on 49:57.
Three other runners from the region featured among the top ten of the 54 finishers – Gala Harriers Iain Stewart and Andy Painting, getting back fifth and sixth respectively in 50:43 and 53:19, and Teviotdale Harrier Keith Murray, tenth in 56:02.
The first female finisher was Deeside’s Kirsty Coombs, clocking 55:43 and crossing the line eighth overall. The first female Borderer back was 16th-placed Moorfoot Runner Carol Moss in a time of 59:17.
A further 35 participants walked or ran a four-mile course following part of the same route.
Almost £760 was raised for Selkirk’s playpark fund.
Event organiser Shelia Cochrane said this year’s run, the 11th, had been a big success, adding: “Numbers were slightly down on previous years but 89 was still a good turnout.
“There were a lot of first-timers taking part, so that was encouraging.
“The weather was perfect for running too and everything went well.”