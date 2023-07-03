​In photos: Kelso’s Matthew Fleming wins Border games mile race on home turf

A photo finish was needed to confirm Kelso’s Matthew Fleming as winner of the senior 1,600m open at his home-town’s Border games meeting on Sunday but the verdict went his way, also earning him the trophy for best performance by a local athlete.

​Fleming’s winning time for that mile race was four minutes and 32.78 seconds, from a mark of 225m, just ahead of Hawick’s Thomas MacAskill, going from 65m. Kelso’s Paul Dumma was third, from a mark of 240m.

That was Fleming’s second win of the current games season after coming up trumps over 800m at its opener at Earlston last month.

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Rojin Barskanmay claimed her first senior sprint win in the open 100m with a time of 10.54 seconds, from a mark of 18m. Hawick’s John Paxton was runner-up, from a 21m mark, and Barskanmay’s TLJT clubmate Natasha Turnbull was third, from 23m.

Victory in the 200m open went to Lasswade’s Charlie Carstairs with a time of 22.38 seconds, from 16m. Kelso’s Douglas Young and Murray Woodcock were second and third respectively, from 4m and 15.

TLJT’s Aaron Glendinning won the 800m open in 1:58.34, from 85m. His clubmate Gavin Taitt was second, from 180m, and Hawick’s Robbie Welsh was third, from 70m.

Seven youth races were also run, including one over a mile, won by Hawick’s Greg Watson in 5:15.54, from a mark of 210m. Fellow Hawick runner McLaren Welsh was second, from 230m, and Kelso’s Isaac Hastie third, from 260m.

Watson was runner-up in the 800m race for youths, going from 120m, with Edinburgh’s Harry Lauder winning in 2:15.66, also from 120m, and Kelso’s Archie Scott third, from 145m.

Three 100m youth races were run, with Evie Leonard winning the Kelso-confined version in 11.02 seconds, from 24m. Charlie Douglas was second, from 25m, and Kyle Feeney third, from 30m.

Hawick’s Max Vevers won the version for children aged nine to 12 in 11.42 seconds, from 23m, with Jedburgh’s Ella McGovern second, from 31m, and Kelso’s Charlie Douglas third, from 25m.

TLJT’s Craig Tindle won in the 13-to-16 age group in 11.42 seconds, from 7.5m, with Hawick’s Chloe Inglis and Carra McLeod second, from 18m, and third, from 20.

Hawick’s Oliver McCraw won the 200m race for youths of nine to 12 in 25.03 seconds, from 22m, and TLJT’s Tess Renwick won the version for children aged 13 to 16 in 25.12 seconds, from 23m.

Leonard was second in the former, from 46m, and TLJT’s Isla Woodburn third, from 48m, and Kelso’s Lewis Fleming was runner-up in the latter, from 37m, with McLeod third, from 29m.

Kelso’s games, this season’s fifth, are followed by Jedburgh’s this coming Saturday; Innerleithen’s on Saturday, July 15; Langholm’s on Friday, July 28; and Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 12.

