In photos: Hawick’s Robbie Welsh misses out on second Borders Cross-Country Series win by 14 seconds

Teviotdale Harrier Robbie Welsh missed out on his second win of the current Borders Cross-Country Series on home turf on Sunday by 14 seconds.

Welsh, 17, followed up winning the host club’s annual senior championship the weekend before by completing two laps of Denholm Hill in 24 minutes and eight seconds to end up as fastest junior competing in the day’s senior race and also speediest Borderer of any age.

He had to settle for third place overall, however, as he was pipped to the post by winner Alex McVey, of Edinburgh’s Carnethy Hill Running Club and runner-up Adam Gray, of Penicuik Harriers, their times being 23:54 and 24:04 respectively.

Welsh – winner of round five of the cross-country series at Galashiels at the end of January, beating McVey by eight seconds that time round – was one of four Borderers to finish among the top ten of the 150 runners contesting the senior race at Denholm at the weekend.

The others were his clubmate Rory Anderson, fifth in 24:44; Moorfoot Runner Milan Misak, sixth in 25:14; and Gala Harrier Iain Stewart, eighth in 25:28 and also fastest man aged 40 to 50.

A further four Borderers featured among the first 20 runners back – Teviotdale’s Duncan Lockie and Mark Young, 13th in 26:05 and 18th in 26:38 respectively; Gala’s Gary Trewartha, 16th in 26:18; and Lauderdale Limper Dean Whiteford, 20th in 27:02.

South Lanarkshire’s Colin Donnelly was the fastest man over 60, and 11th overall, in 25:58, with Teviotdale’s John Tullie second in that age group, and 42nd all told, in 29:39 and Gala’s Bob Johnson third, and 45th overall, in 30:11.

Moorfoot’s Mike Goddard was fastest of four men over 70 competing, and 110th overall, in 37:58.

Sophie Collins, of Edinburgh’s Corstorphine Amateur Athletics Club, was first female finisher, and 29th overall, in 28:14, with unattached Peebles entrant Caroline Wallace second in that class and first woman over 40, as well as 38th all told, in 29:31 and Lauderdale’s Chloe Cragg fifth, and 44th overall, in 30:09.

Gala’s Wendy Roethenbaugh was first female finisher over 50 in 31:25 and 53rd altogether, with Moorfoot’s Carol Moss second in that age group in 31:32 and 55th overall.

Moorfoot’s Thomas Hilton was first back among a field of 79 contesting Sunday’s junior race, clocking 11:50 for a single lap of the hill.

Third-placed senior Welsh’s younger brother Irvine, 16, was third in 12:51 and Moorfoot’s Shaun Pyman and James Moore seventh in 14:04 and tenth in 14:25 respectively.

Edinburgh Athletics Club’s Jessica Taylor was fastest junior girl, and eighth all told, in 14:20, Lauderdale’s Ava Macleod being the region’s only representative in that category’s top ten, getting back tenth, and 31st overall, in 16:15.

1 . Borders XC Series Denholm round Teviotdale Harrier Robbie Welsh finished third in Sunday's senior Borders Cross-Country Series race at Denholm in 24:08 Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

2 . Borders XC Series Denholm round Junior runners setting off at Denholm on Sunday Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

3 . Borders XC Series Denholm round Carnethy HIll Running Club's Alex McVey won Sunday's Borders Cross-Country Series round at Denholm in 23:54 Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales

4 . Borders XC Series Denholm round Moorfoot Runners' Milan Misak finished sixth at the Borders XC Series' Denholm round on Sunday in 25:14 Photo: Steve Cox Photo Sales