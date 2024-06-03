In photos: ​Hawick youngster Connor Davidson a winner at the double at Earlston Border Games

The Hawick lad won both the youths’ 800m and 1,600m races at this year’s season-opening event at Earlston’s Runciman Park, also earning the Julie Goodfellow Trophy for the best performance of the day.

His winning times were 2:00.59 for the former, from a mark of 195m, and 4:48.65 for the latter, from a 285m mark.

Kelso’s Harry Fleming and Charlie Douglas were second and third in the 800m race respectively, from marks of 215m and 170m.

Rose Davidson, also from Kelso, was runner-up in the 1,600m race, from a 250m mark, and Edinburgh’s Henry Hoffman was third, from 50m.

Saturday’s other youth races, over 90m and 200m, were won by Hawick’s Oliver McCraw and Kelso’s Zara Milburn respectively.

McCraw clocked 10.4 seconds, from a mark of 8m, to finish the 90m race first and Milburn’s winning time over 200m was 23.71, from 42m.

Kelso’s Evie Leonard and Erin Jackson were second and third in the shorter race, from marks of 19m and 15m, and Hawick’s Oliver Fenech and Jedburgh’s Charlie Whitecross were runner-up and third in the longer one, from 29m and 40m.

Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Gordon Armstrong won the 90m open in 10.12 seconds, from a mark of 6m, with his clubmates Evie Renwick second, from 12.5m, and Scott Tindle and Iskan Barskanmay joint third, from 3m and 8m.

Selkirk’s Craig Bruce won the 400m open in 51.82, from a mark of 35m, with his dad Colin second, from 76m, and Hawick’s Daniel Paxton third, from 43m.

Hawick’s Irvine Welsh finished the 1,600m open first in 4:41.27, from a mark of 120m, with Kelso’s Matthew Fleming as runner-up, from 235m, and Greg Walker, also of Hawick, third, from 50m.

Kelso’s John Fleming won the 90m race for veterans in 10.08 seconds, from a mark of 10.5m, with Hawick’s David Lauder second, from 14m, and Lasswade’s Keith King third, from 13m.

Victory in Saturday’s other two races, over 200m and 800m, went to runners from outwith the region, Livingston’s Colin Christie and County Durham’s Jason Catterall respectively.

Christie clocked 22.15 seconds, from a mark of 61m, and Catterall 2:02.29, from 135m.

Edinburgh’s Graeme Armstrong was second in the former, from 40m, with Lasswade’s Peter Tye third, from 14m.

Hawick’s Mark Young was second in the latter, from 20m, with TLJT’s Dima Graham third, from 35m.

The next games are Hawick’s this coming Sunday at the town’s cricket club, starting at 1pm, followed by Peebles’ next Wednesday, June 12, from 6.30pm; Selkirk’s on Saturday, June 15, from 1.30pm; Kelso’s on Sunday, June 30, from 2pm; Jedburgh’s on Saturday, July 13, from noon; Innerleithen’s on Saturday, July 20, from 2pm; and Langholm’s on Friday, July 26, from 1.30pm.

