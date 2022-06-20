In photos: Hawick runners take hat-trick of first places at Selkirk Border Games

The day’s main race, the 110m open, was won by Ronan McKean, from a mark of 11m, in a time of 11.62 seconds, going one better than the second place he’d had to settle for over the same distance on home turf the week before.

Fellow Hawick runner Finlay Douglas finished second in that race, with Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Iskan Barskanmay third.

Brodie Cowan, another Hawick Riverside Peds member, was first to cross the line in the 200m open, from a mark of 35m, in a time of 22.17, with both other podium places also going to Hawick competitors, runner-up Sean McMichan and third-placed Ryan McMichan.

All three podium places for the 1,600m open were claimed by Hawick entrants too, back-marker Thomas MacAskill, competing from 45m, finishing first in 4:41.03, with Robbie Welsh second and Mark Young third.

TLJT’s Garry Ramsay won the 400m open in 52.73 from a mark of 40m, beating clubmate Rory McDonald and, in third place, Craig Sowerby, of Cumbria’s Netherhall Athletics Club.

Gala Harrier Michael Turnbull came out on top over 800m, from a mark of 65m, in 2:07.12, with TLJT’s Gavin Taitt second and 1,600m runner-up Welsh third.

A further brace of first places in the races for youths aged 13 to 16 went to Hawick runners, Connor McLeod winning over 90m in 10.17 and his younger sister Carra over 200m in 23.77, as well as placing third over 90m.

Runner-up in both the 90m and 200m races for that age group was TLJT’s Tess Renwick, with her clubmate Craig Tindle finishing third in the latter.

Berwick’s Matt Dryden won both races for youngsters aged nine to 12, the 90m in 10.21 and 200m in 23.73.

All the other podium places in those races went to TLJT entrants – Ava Lees and Erin Jackson finishing second and third respectively in the former and Freddie Wilson and Robyn Lees in the latter.

Kelso’s Matty Fleming, Leo Tait and Archie Scott pulled off a clean sweep in the 800m youths’ race. Fleming finished first in 2:17:00, with Tait second and Scott third.

Selkirk’s event was the third of this year’s Border Games season, the first since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions, following on from Earlston’s and Hawick’s.

Peebles’ games follow this coming Sunday, June 26; Kelso’s on Sunday, July 3; Jedburgh’s on Saturday, July 9; St Ronan’s Border Games at Innerleithen on Saturday, July 16; Langholm’s on Friday, July 29; and Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 13, bringing this year’s circuit to a conclusion.

1. Selkirk Border Games Nine-year-old Robyn Lees, of TLJT, winning a 200m youth heat at Selkirk Border Games Photo: Bill McBurnie

2. Selkirk Border Games Berwick runner Matt Dryden winning one of the 90m youth races at Selkirk Border Games Photo: Bill McBurnie

3. Selkirk Border Games Gala Harrier Michael Turnbull won the 800m open handicap at Selkirk Border Games Photo: Bill McBurnie

4. Selkirk Border Games Jedburgh's Zoe Blair competing in a heat for the 110m open handicap sprint at Selkirk Border Games Photo: Bill McBurnie