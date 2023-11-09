In photos: Hawick rugby coach Matty Douglas, jockey Jason Hart and bowler Julie Forrest among award-winners at Kelso ceremony
Hart was unable to attend that prizegiving at Kelso’s Poynder Park rugby club last Friday as he was away riding in the south of England so his parents Helen and Rodger collected his award on his behalf.
The 29-year-old was one of six success stories for Hawick on the night as its Scottish Premiership rugby club, their head coach Matty Douglas, its boxing club and fighter Liam Rutherford and bowler Julie Forrest picked up awards too.
The Mansfield Park club were named team of the year and Douglas as coach of the year.
The prize for club of the year went to the Princes Street boxing gym and Rutherford was given a special achievement award, as was Forrest.
Downhill mountain-biker Phoebe Gale, from nearby Denholm, was named junior sports personality of the year.
Kelso Cricket Club’s Callum Pollhammer was named as junior coach of the year, Kelso’s David Laing picked up an award for service to disabled sport, Kelso Football Club’s Stephen Rock was honoured for service to local sport and another special achievement accolade went to Jedburgh Bowling Club’s Alastair White.