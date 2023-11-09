In photos: Hawick rugby coach Matty Douglas, jockey Jason Hart and bowler Julie Forrest among award-winners at Kelso ceremony

​Hawick jockey Jason Hart has been named as ClubSport Roxburgh’s sports personality of the year.

Hart was unable to attend that prizegiving​ at Kelso’s Poynder Park rugby club last Friday as he was away riding in the south of England so his parents Helen and Rodger collected his award on his behalf.

The 29-year-old was one of six success stories for Hawick on the night as its Scottish Premiership rugby club, their head coach Matty Douglas, its boxing club and fighter Liam Rutherford and bowler Julie Forrest picked up awards too.

The Mansfield Park club were named team of the year and Douglas as coach of the year.

The prize for club of the year went to the Princes Street boxing gym and Rutherford was given a special achievement award, as was Forrest.

Downhill mountain-biker Phoebe Gale, from nearby Denholm, was named junior sports personality of the year.

Kelso Cricket Club’s Callum Pollhammer was named as junior coach of the year, Kelso’s David Laing picked up an award for service to disabled sport, Kelso Football Club’s Stephen Rock was honoured for service to local sport and another special achievement accolade went to Jedburgh Bowling Club’s Alastair White.

1 . ClubSport Roxburgh awards for 2023 Hawick, winners of rugby's Scottish cup and Scottish Premiership last season, were named team of the year at ClubSport Roxburgh's 2023 award night in Kelso on Friday Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

2 . ClubSport Roxburgh awards for 2023 Hawick bowler Julie Forrest being given a special achievement accolade at ClubSport Roxburgh's 2023 award night in Kelso on Friday by Live Borders club and community development officer Chris Bryant Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales

3 . ClubSport Roxburgh awards for 2023 Denholm downhill mountain-biker Phoebe Gale was named junior sports personality of the year at ClubSport Roxburgh's 2023 award night in Kelso on Friday and was given her award by sponsor David Laing Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales