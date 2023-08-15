In photos: Hawick father and son prove to be prize guys at Morebattle Border Games
Hawick father and son John and Daniel Paxton made being prize guys a family affair at Saturday’s Morebattle Border Games, picking up three trophies between them.
By Darin Hutson
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST
1. Morebattle Border Games 2023
Hawick's John Paxton, left, winning the 110m handicap final at Saturday's Morebattle Border Games Photo: Steve Cox
2. Morebattle Border Games 2023
400m handicap winner Daniel Paxton, of Hawick, at Saturday's Morebattle Border Games Photo: Steve Cox
3. Morebattle Border Games 2023
Morebattle Border Games 400m handicap winner Daniel Paxton, of Hawick Photo: Steve Cox
4. Morebattle Border Games 2023
Morebattle Border Games 200m handicap winner David Hush, of Hawick Photo: Steve Cox