Morebattle Border Games 110m handicap winner John Paxton, of HawickMorebattle Border Games 110m handicap winner John Paxton, of Hawick
​In photos: Hawick father and son prove to be prize guys at Morebattle Border Games

​Hawick father and son John and Daniel Paxton made being prize guys a family affair at Saturday’s Morebattle Border Games, picking up three trophies between them.
By Darin Hutson
Published 15th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST

x

Hawick's John Paxton, left, winning the 110m handicap final at Saturday's Morebattle Border Games

Hawick's John Paxton, left, winning the 110m handicap final at Saturday's Morebattle Border Games Photo: Steve Cox

400m handicap winner Daniel Paxton, of Hawick, at Saturday's Morebattle Border Games

400m handicap winner Daniel Paxton, of Hawick, at Saturday's Morebattle Border Games Photo: Steve Cox

Morebattle Border Games 400m handicap winner Daniel Paxton, of Hawick

Morebattle Border Games 400m handicap winner Daniel Paxton, of Hawick Photo: Steve Cox

Morebattle Border Games 200m handicap winner David Hush, of Hawick

Morebattle Border Games 200m handicap winner David Hush, of Hawick Photo: Steve Cox

