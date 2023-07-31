​In photos: Hawick brothers Robbie and Irvine Welsh keep prizes in family at Langholm Border Games

​Hawick brothers Robbie and Irvine Welsh kept the prizes for senior distance races at Friday’s Langholm Border Games in the family by winning both.

​The former won over 800m, clocking 1:57.12 from a mark of 80m, and his younger sibling over 1,600m in 4:35.83, from 140m.

The elder Welsh was the only Scot to make the top three in his race, Greater Manchester’s David Priestley finishing second, from 250m, and County Durham’s Jason Catterall third, from 150m.

West Yorkshire’s Jack Wood was runner-up to his younger brother, with Hawick’s Mark Young taking third place, both from 50m marks.

The Teviotdale Harriers pair were among three senior winners from Hawick on the day, the other being Jack Wilson in the 200m open in 22.86 seconds, from a 28m mark. Fellow Hawick runner David Lauder was second, from 31m, and Peebles’ Euan Hood third, from 11m.

Tweed Leader Jed Track members picked up the other two senior handicap prizes, Caris Brus winning over 90m in 9.79 seconds, from a mark of 20m, and Aaron Glendinning over 400m in 51.12, from 35m.

Edinburgh’s Graeme Armstrong was second to Brus and Hawick’s John Paxton third, both going from 20m too.

Catterall was second to Glendinning, from a mark of 70m, and TLJT’s Rory McDonald third, from 32m.

Hawick and Kelso runners won two each of the day’s six junior races.

Hawick’s Chloe Inglis finished first in the 90m race for youngsters aged 13 to 16 in 10.68 seconds, from a mark of 16m, and Chloe McLeod did likewise in the 200m event for children aged nine to 12 in 24.88, from a 50m mark.

Annan’s Ava Bell was second in the former race, from 13m, and Kelso’s Daniel Lawson third, from 3m.

Kelso’s Kyle Feeney was runner-up in the latter, from 54m, and Jedburgh’s Charlie Whitecross third, from 44m.

Five of the six top-three places in the youths’ 800m and 1,600m races went to Kelso runners, with TLJT’s Holly Mabon, third in the former, from a mark of 190m, being the odd one out.

Bella McNulty won over 800m in 2:12.27, from 170m, with Rose Davidson as runner-up, from 200m.

Chris Stewart finished first over 1,600m in 5:12.71, from 180m, with Davidson second, from 360m, and Isaac Hastie third, from 260m.

Innerleithen’s Stuart Whiteford won the 200m race for youths aged 13 to 16 in 25.27 seconds from a back-mark of 10m, with Hawick’s Carra McLeod, from 29m, and Kelso’s Lewis Fleming third, from 37m.

Langholm’s Aoiffion McVittie-Brangan was the only home-town success story at Friday’s games, winning the 90m race for youths aged nine to 12 in 10.15 seconds, from a mark of 20m, with TLJT’s Erin Jackson second, from 21m, and Feeney third, from 27m.

A 90m senior championship race was also run, Glasgow’s Gkontuin Imante winning in 9.93 seconds from scratch.

Langholm’s games were the second last of this season, with only Morebattle’s to follow. They take place on Saturday, August 12, starting at 1pm.

