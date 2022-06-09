In photos: Hawick area primary pupils show their pooling power

Hayden Holmes (Denholm PS), 100m girls' freestyle champion

Teviotdale Leisure Centre hosted Hawick & Teviotdale Amateur Swimming Club’s annual primary school swimming gala, with P6-7 children from the local schools competing against each other in varied swimming races.

All the children who took part all swam amazingly, putting in a great effort, and were cheered along the way by all the spectators.

Maria Young, the club’s head coach, said: “It was just brilliant to see as many children in the water and enjoying themselves.

Trinity P6 relay; Alyx Armstrong, Chloe MacLeod, Alanna Hart, Aylee Cavers

"It was also a great opportunity for our swimming club members to show off their skills to other children and friends.”

This year's boys’ 100m freestyle champion was Oliver Fenech, from Wilton Primary School, and the 100m girls’ freestyle champion was Hayden Holmes, from Denholm Primary School.

Wilton also managed to just touch the wall ahead of Denholm to reclaim the overall P7 relay swimmers shield. Congratulations were extended to everyone for taking part and all the helpers, volunteers and swimming club members on the night, which was sponsored this year by Borders Aesthetics.

Hawick & Teviotdale ASC encouraged some of the children to go along and the club is offering a free four-week trial. More details are available from Maria Young at [email protected] (all photos by Bill McBurnie)

Keiran Cowan, Harry Limmer, Ben Oliver, William Burmann-Duke at the gala, sponsored this year by Borders Aesthetics

Gracie Millar and Oliver McCraw

Josie Auchinleck, Hayden Holmes, Olivia Buchanan, Jessica Jeffrey

Wilton PS reclaimed the overall P7 relay swimmers shield, just ahead of Denholm. Ellie Young, Olivia Elliott, Hudson MacLeod, Oliver Fennech