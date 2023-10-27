In photos: Galashiels golfer Jack McDonald among winners at 2023’s Clubsport Ettrick and Lauderdale awards

Up-and-coming golfer Jack McDonald was among this winners at this year’s Clubsport Ettrick and Lauderdale awards evening, held in his home-town of Galashiels last Friday, with other accolades going to the likes of judo stalwart Rick Kenney, young cricketer Maisie Maceira and veteran runner Graeme Sutherland.

McDonald was named as the club’s sports personality for 2023.

Currently ranked 777th in the world, McDonald, a member of Kelso's Schloss Roxburghe club, said: “It’s been a pretty good time for me over the last 12 months.

“I’ve played as much golf as possible and put the hours in. It sounds simple, but that’s definitely been the key.”

Maceira was named as junior sports personality of the year.

She started playing at the age of nine at Selkirk Cricket Club, moving on to Gala and then Carlton in Edinburgh, earning selection for Scotland’s under-15s.

In one competition, playing against other county cricket clubs, bowling 1.5 overs, she took five wickets for one run.

An outstanding achievement award, presented by Scottish Borders Council leader Euan Jardine, went to Rick Kenney for a lifetime of dedication to judo in particular and other sports too.

Kenney, president of the Commonwealth Judo Association, was given an Order of the British Empire in 2022 for services to the martial art and was also promoted to its third highest grade, eighth dan.

An award for services to local sport, presented by Clubsport Borders chairman Kenney, went to Lauderdale Limpers stalwart Sutherland.

A founding member of the Lauder athletics club in 1997 and senior coach since 2002, Sutherland has helped oversee their growth into one of the largest clubs of their kind in the Borders, with more than 180 junior and adult members.

2023’s award for team of the year went to the gents' team at Melrose Bowling Club for numerous individual successes and earning places at all the elite finals on this year’s Borders bowling calendar, the first time that's been done.

Melrose Football Club are winners of 2023’s award for club of the year.

The club have 13 teams on the go throughout the Borders and beyond​, with 90 adults playing recreational football and more than 300 registered players between the ages of five and 16​, supported by 120 volunteer coaches.

Gala Fairydean Rovers stalwart Garry Fraser was named as coach of the year for the work he’s doing to popularise girls’ football in the Borders as a pathway co-ordinator for Melrose.

Tennis coach Andrew Milligan was named as junior coach of the year for volunteering with young players in Earlston and Selkirk and helping to run cross-Borders tennis events.

This year’s disability sport award was presented to Ross Ferrando for the progress he has made over the last year at badminton.

It took him just seven months to enter his first Scotland-wide competition, the sport’s Scottish disability national championships, winning a silver at singles and bronze at doubles.

A new award for wellbeing in sport went to Susan Falconer for engaging with clubs across the Borders, delivering workshops and encouraging discussion of mental ill health.

Club chairman Trevor Bryant said: “Yet again, the breadth of talent on display at the awards ceremony demonstrates how the Borders continues to punch above its weight across a wide range of sporting activities, from grass-roots to world class.”

