Anya and Rory Campbell, Calum Stewart, Jamie Entwhistle, Martin Macdonell and Rachel McAleese at Tweedbank for Gala Harriers and Lauderdale Limpers' 10-mile social run on Sunday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

In photos: Galashiels and Lauder runners’ first outing of 2022

A social run held jointly by Gala Harriers and Lauderdale Limpers yesterday, January 2, attracted a turnout of more than 70.

By Darin Hutson
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 12:19 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd January 2022, 2:02 pm

Its 10-mile route started at Tweedbank Sports Centre and finished at the Lauderdale Hotel in Lauder, but variants covering four, six or 20 miles were also available.

1. Charlotte Hendry, Nicola Stewart, Anne Purves and Shelagh King

Charlotte Hendry, Nicola Stewart, Anne Purves and Shelagh King on the run from Tweedbank to Lauder yesterday

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

2. Ian and Kirsten Maxwell with Sara Green

Ian and Kirsten Maxwell, along with Sara Green, on the run from Tweedbank to Lauder

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

3. Tweeddale to Lauder social run - 2 1 2022

Jamie Entwhistle ahead of two other runners at Mosshouses during yesterday's social run staged by Gala Harriers and Lauderdale Limpers

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales

4. Tweeddale to Lauder Social run - 2 1 2022

Amanda Brown taking part in Gala Harriers and Lauderdale Limpers' social run on Sunday

Photo: Bill McBurnie

Photo Sales
Galashiels
Next Page
Page 1 of 5