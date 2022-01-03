In photos: Galashiels and Lauder runners’ first outing of 2022

Its 10-mile route started at Tweedbank Sports Centre and finished at the Lauderdale Hotel in Lauder, but variants covering four, six or 20 miles were also available.
1. Charlotte Hendry, Nicola Stewart, Anne Purves and Shelagh King
Charlotte Hendry, Nicola Stewart, Anne Purves and Shelagh King on the run from Tweedbank to Lauder yesterday
Photo: Bill McBurnie
2. Ian and Kirsten Maxwell with Sara Green
Ian and Kirsten Maxwell, along with Sara Green, on the run from Tweedbank to Lauder
Photo: Bill McBurnie
3. Tweeddale to Lauder social run - 2 1 2022
Jamie Entwhistle ahead of two other runners at Mosshouses during yesterday's social run staged by Gala Harriers and Lauderdale Limpers
Photo: Bill McBurnie
4. Tweeddale to Lauder Social run - 2 1 2022
Amanda Brown taking part in Gala Harriers and Lauderdale Limpers' social run on Sunday
Photo: Bill McBurnie