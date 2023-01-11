In photos: Gala Harriers prove to be high-fliers at XC league finale at Bathgate

Gala Harriers’ male and female masters teams both notched up wins in the East District Cross-Country League’s last meeting of the season on Saturday, at Bathgate in West Lothian, also ending up as runners-up overall after all three races.

Gala’s Sara Green and Darrell Hastie were first female and male veterans respectively, as well as leading their masters teams to victory for the first time in the club’s history.

Green was second overall in the 5.1km women’s race, clocking 20:18, and Hastie was seventh all told in the 7.8km men’s race with 27:21.

There were 29 seniors running at Bathgate, 20 men and nine women. Gala ladies’ first three masters finishers were Green, Pamela Baillie, eighth veteran and 20th overall in 23:03, and Kate Jenkins, 11th vet and 27th all told in 23:44. Their gents’ counters were Hastie, Clark Scott, second vet and 14th overall in 28:36, and Graeme Murdoch, eighth vet and 37th overall in 30:23.

Both sets of masters also helped Gala secure third places in the seniors team classes.

The other three of their six male counters were Ewan Christie, Marcus D’Agrosa and Chris Currie, 17th in 28:48, 27th in 29:42 and 41st in 30:37 respectively.

Wendy Roethenbaugh joined Gala’s three female masters to make up their four counters, clocking 24:30 to finish 41st.Gala junior Ewan Christie, in his first year as an under-20 competing alongside male seniors, finished 17th overall in 28:48, as well as being second in his age group and third Borderer back.

Gala’s juniors were also at Bathgate, competing as Team Borders. Ava Richardson placed fourth in the combined under-15/under-17 category over 4km in 17:00, helping, along with team-mates Kirsty Rankine, Poppy Lunn and, at the league’s Hawick and Dundee meetings, Isla Paterson, secure overall third place in their age grade.

Top-ten finishes in the day’s boys’ races were achieved by Isaac Hastie, seventh at under-11 over 1.5km in 7:04; Charlie Dalgliesh and Gregor Adamson, ninth and tenth at under-13 over 2.6km in 10:58 and 11:05 respectively; and Zico Field and Cameron Rankine, seventh and tenth at under-17 in 19:54 and 20:40, with Teviotdale Harrier Irvine Welsh coming in between them in eighth place in 20:09.

1. East district XC at Bathgate Gala Harrier Sara Green on the run at Bathgate on Saturday (Pic: Neil Renton) Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

2. East district XC at Bathgate Isaac Hastie on the run for Team Borders at Bathgate Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

3. East district XC at Bathgate Kirsty Rankine running for Team Borders at Bathgate Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

4. East district XC at Bathgate Gala Harrier Ava Richardson on the run at Bathgate Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales