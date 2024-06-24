In photos: Gala Harriers Kirsty Rankine, Seb Darlow and Holly Craig among winners at Eildon Junior Hill Race

Ahead of 2024’s Eildon Three-Hill Race for seniors, three junior ones set off from Eildon Mains – over 3km for under-13s, 4km for under-15s and 6.5km for under-17s.

Edinburgh’s Dan McGuire won the under-17 boys’ race in 31:59 and Archie Dalgliesh was first Borderer back in 34:17 for third place.

Gala’s Kirsty Rankine won the girls’ race in that age class in 38:44, getting back over four minutes ahead of runner-up Sky Simpson, of Inverness.

The under-15 boys’ race was won by Gala’s Seb Darlow in 20:39, with his clubmates Charlie Dalgliesh and Bryn McAree second and third respectively in 21:30 and 23:54.

Edinburgh’s Rachel Caves won the girls’ version in 21:37, with second and third places going to Gala’s Kacie Brown in 25:13 and Annabelle Stewart in 25:33.

Capital competitor Yuen Shan Lam won the under-13 boys’ race in 17:23 and Gala’s Holly Craig did likewise in the equivalent race for girls, clocking 21:16.

