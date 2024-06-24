Holly Craig was fastest under-13 girl in 21:16 at 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)Holly Craig was fastest under-13 girl in 21:16 at 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)
Holly Craig was fastest under-13 girl in 21:16 at 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

In photos: Gala Harriers Kirsty Rankine, Seb Darlow and Holly Craig among winners at Eildon Junior Hill Race

By Darin Hutson
Published 24th Jun 2024, 19:13 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 19:15 BST
Gala Harriers youngsters Kirsty Rankine, Seb Darlow and Holly Craig were among the winners in their classes at this year’s Eildon Junior Hill Race on Saturday.

Ahead of 2024’s Eildon Three-Hill Race for seniors, three junior ones set off from Eildon Mains – over 3km for under-13s, 4km for under-15s and 6.5km for under-17s.

Edinburgh’s Dan McGuire won the under-17 boys’ race in 31:59 and Archie Dalgliesh was first Borderer back in 34:17 for third place.

Gala’s Kirsty Rankine won the girls’ race in that age class in 38:44, getting back over four minutes ahead of runner-up Sky Simpson, of Inverness.

The under-15 boys’ race was won by Gala’s Seb Darlow in 20:39, with his clubmates Charlie Dalgliesh and Bryn McAree second and third respectively in 21:30 and 23:54.

Edinburgh’s Rachel Caves won the girls’ version in 21:37, with second and third places going to Gala’s Kacie Brown in 25:13 and Annabelle Stewart in 25:33.

Capital competitor Yuen Shan Lam won the under-13 boys’ race in 17:23 and Gala’s Holly Craig did likewise in the equivalent race for girls, clocking 21:16.

See also …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/other-sport/in-photos-teenager-thomas-hilton-wins-melrose-hill-race-4677817

Seb Darlow was fastest under-15 boy in 20:39 at 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

1. 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race

Seb Darlow was fastest under-15 boy in 20:39 at 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)Photo: Steve Cox

Photo Sales
Kirsty Rankine was fastest under-17 girl in 38:44 at 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

2. 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race

Kirsty Rankine was fastest under-17 girl in 38:44 at 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)Photo: Steve Cox

Photo Sales
Archie Dalgliesh was third-fastest under-17 boy in 34:17 at 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

3. 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race

Archie Dalgliesh was third-fastest under-17 boy in 34:17 at 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)Photo: Steve Cox

Photo Sales
Sam Robertson was fourth-fastest under-17 boy in 38:30 at 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

4. 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race

Sam Robertson was fourth-fastest under-17 boy in 38:30 at 2024’s Eildon Junior Hill Race on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)Photo: Steve Cox

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh