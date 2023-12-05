In photos: Gala Harriers go for gold at Aberdeen cross-country championships

Gala Harriers Isla Paterson, Sara Green and Darrell Hastie made a six-hour-plus round trip to Aberdeen worthwhile by bringing back gold medals from Saturday’s Scottish east district cross-country championships there.

​Paterson won the under-20 women’s race over 6.4km, getting back almost 50 seconds ahead of runner-up Anya Maclean, of Edinburgh, in a time of 23:36.

Green was first woman over 40 and fourth overall in the women’s 8.6km senior and masters’ race, clocking 31:57, with over-50 clubmate Lisa Dalgiesh getting back third in her age group and 51st all told in 41:30.

Victory in that race went to Edinburgh Athletic Club’s Kirsty Walker with a time of 30:37.

Hastie was first back in the same age bracket in the men’s senior and masters’ race over the same distance, finishing 12th overall in 27:24, with over-45 clubmate Tim Darlow following in 95th place in 33:56.

That race was won by Central Athletic Club’s Jamie Crowe in 25:40, with clubmate Andy Butchart second in 26:08.

The club’s three gold medallists were among an 18-strong party to make the 160-plus-mile journey from Galashiels to the Granite City, 14 of them juniors, with other athletes from the region representing Teviotdale Harriers and Moorfoot Runners.

Teviotdale’s McLaren Welsh was the first Borderer to see action, finishing 26th in the under-13 boys’ 3.2km race in 13:18, won by Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club’s Harry Cook in 10:11.

Next to get going were Gala’s Kirsty Rankine, Ava Richardson, Kacie Brown, Elise Field and Jaidyn Brown in the under-15 girls’ 4.2km race, finishing respectively sixth in 14:57, eighth in 15:15, 24th in 16:55, 31st in 17:28 and 33rd in 17:35.

That collective showing earned them a team bronze medal, with Kirsty and Ava’s times also securing automatic east team selection for next-month’s inter-district championships.

They were followed by Gala’s under-15 boys competing over the same distance and also winning a team bronze, with Oliver Hastie getting back 12th in 14:03, Gregor Adamson 13th in 14;04, Charlie Dalgliesh 22nd in 14:54 and Seb Darlow 27th in 15:31.

Moorfoot Runners’ Thomas Hilton, winner of the preceding Sunday’s Borders Cross-Country Series senior race at Peebles the Sunday before, was the first Borderer back in the under-17 boys’ 5.7km race, placing ninth in 17:40, with Gala’s Zico Field and Irvine Welsh following in 19:45 and 20:09 for 33rd and 35th places respectively.

That age bracket’s girls’ race, over the same distance, saw Gala’s Erin Gray and Poppy Lunn place 15th in 22:11 and 23rd in 23:35 respectively, with Teviotdale’s Jessica Smith 25th in 24:21.

