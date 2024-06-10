In photos: Gala Harrier Sam Robertson wins 12th annual 5K at Meigle Park in Galashiels

Sunday’s race was the 12th staged in memory of Rowan following his death at the age of nine in 2010 while playing cricket at Meigle Park and the overall winner was Gala Harrier Sam Robertson in a time of 21 minutes and four seconds.

Sam, 15, was also fastest boy under the age of 16, and at the other end of the age spectrum, his clubmate James Dennison, at 52, was the first male finisher over 50, in 21:33, and also runner-up overall.

Teviotdale Harriers’ Ross Armstrong was third in 22:44 and, at 41, first man in the 40-50 age bracket.

Gala’s Erin Gray was first female finisher and fourth overall in 24:34 and the 16-year-old’s clubmate Poppy Lunn was fifth in 24:04 and, at 15, also first girl back under the age of 16.

Robertson, Dennison, Gray and Lunn junior were among seven runners from the host club to make the top ten of a field of 42.

The others were Rilay McDowall, sixth in 24:28; Louis Gillan, seventh in 24:42; and Poppy’s mum Gillian, eighth in 24:50 and also, at 52, first female finisher over 50.

Making up the rest of the top ten were unattached entrants Lawrie and Aidan Reilly, ninth in 25:14 and tenth in 25:14 respectively.

Another unattached runner, Debbie Paterson, was first female finisher in the 40-50 age class, clocking 29:10 for 17th place overall.

Three further Gala Harriers made the top 20 – Annabelle Stewart, 13th in 26:09; Hairul Wahab, 14th in 27:43; and Evie Stewart, 16th in 29:34.

This year’s Galashiels Braw Lad and Lass, Jamie Bell and Rebecca Grieve, presented the winners with their trophies.

All proceeds from the event, also including a fun run, will go to the trust set up in Rowan’s name in 2010 to help other Borders youngsters looking to develop their sporting potential, and trust chairman David Boland said: "A huge thanks goes to all the runners and everyone who came along on the day to support the event.”

1 . 2024’s Meigle Park 5K in Galashiels James Dennison was runner-up in 21:33 in Sunday’s Meigle Park 5K in Galashiels, run by Gala Harriers and the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

2 . 2024’s Meigle Park 5K in Galashiels Joanna Stewart was 21st in 32:26 in Sunday’s Meigle Park 5K in Galashiels, run by Gala Harriers and the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

3 . 2024’s Meigle Park 5K in Galashiels Rilay McDowall was sixth in 24:28 in Sunday’s Meigle Park 5K in Galashiels, run by Gala Harriers and the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

4 . 2024’s Meigle Park 5K in Galashiels Hairul Wahab was 14th in 27:43 in Sunday’s Meigle Park 5K in Galashiels, run by Gala Harriers and the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust (Photo: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales