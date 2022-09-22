In photos: Gala Harrier Iain Stewart wins 2022’s Penchrise Pen hill race near Hawick

Gala Harrier Iain Stewart was first among a field of 27 to complete the main race from Stobs Camp, clocking 35:53, but hot on his heels, representing the Hawick club, were runner-up Mark Young with 36:21, third-placed Duncan Lockie with 36:24, Rory Anderson in fourth with 36:43 and David Beattie in fifth with 37:53.

Two other Borders club runners made the top ten, Gala Harriers over-60 Ian Maxwell finishing eighth in 40:23 and Teviotdale Harriers over-50 Kenny Short tenth in 42:18.

A further six made the top 20 – Lauderdale Limpers Luis Molero and Rachel McAleese finishing 15th and 17th respectively in 49:05 and 50:05, Gala Harriers over-50 Eileen Maxwell 16th in 49:19 and Teviotdale’s Paul Lockie, Alan Coltman and Kirsty Highes 18th, 19th and 20th in 51:35, 52:55 and 53:28.

A three-mile version of the race for youngsters attracted a turnout of three, all of them Teviotdale Harriers.

Irvine Welsh won in a record time of 21:46, knocking 48 seconds off the previous fastest time, with Charles McKay second in 24:48 and Jessica Smith third in 29:59.

