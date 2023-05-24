In photos: Gala Harrier Bruce Ronaldson leads way at fifth St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race

Sunday’s fifth 8.5-mile St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race was won by Gala Harrier Bruce Ronaldson in just short of 58 minutes.

Ronaldson led a field of 86 runners from the start on St Boswells’ village green, along part of the St Cuthbert’s Way trail from Melrose to Lindisfarne, through the Mertoun Estate, along the River Tweed and back to the green.

He made it back home in 57:46, followed by Irvine Running Club’s Alex Allardyce in 58:19 and Moorfoot Runners’ Michael McGovern in 1:01:14.

In fourth place was Ancrum’s Anna Galbraith, first female finisher in a new lady’s course record time of 1:02:15.

Jenny Hartley, of Shropshire’s Mercia Fell Runners but wearing her old Lauderdale Limpers vest, was second woman back and eighth overall in 1:04:44.

Moorfoot’s Carol Moss was first female veteran, and 15th all told, in 1:08:56.

Allardyce was fastest male veteran, followed by McGovern and, in 1:02:39 for fifth place overall, fellow Moorfoot Runner Dean Carr.

Four other Borderers featured among the overall top ten – Gala’s James Dennison and Ian Maxwell, sixth in 1:04:24 and seventh in 1:04:36 respectively; Teviotdale Harrier Bruce Hughes, ninth in 1:05:10; and Moorfoot’s Brian Smith, tenth in 1:06:00.

Funds raised go to St Boswells community groups and Bravo Medics.

