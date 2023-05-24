News you can trust since 1855
Galavanter David Rayson finished 35th in Sunday's St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race in 1:20:38

In photos: Gala Harrier Bruce Ronaldson leads way at fifth St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race

Sunday’s fifth 8.5-mile St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race was won by Gala Harrier Bruce Ronaldson in just short of 58 minutes.
By Lisa Gregg
Published 24th May 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 10:36 BST

Ronaldson led a field of 86 runners from the start on St Boswells’ village green, along part of the St Cuthbert’s Way trail from Melrose to Lindisfarne, through the Mertoun Estate, along the River Tweed and back to the green.

He made it back home in 57:46, followed by Irvine Running Club’s Alex Allardyce in 58:19 and Moorfoot Runners’ Michael McGovern in 1:01:14.

In fourth place was Ancrum’s Anna Galbraith, first female finisher in a new lady’s course record time of 1:02:15.

Jenny Hartley, of Shropshire’s Mercia Fell Runners but wearing her old Lauderdale Limpers vest, was second woman back and eighth overall in 1:04:44.

Moorfoot’s Carol Moss was first female veteran, and 15th all told, in 1:08:56.

Allardyce was fastest male veteran, followed by McGovern and, in 1:02:39 for fifth place overall, fellow Moorfoot Runner Dean Carr.

Four other Borderers featured among the overall top ten – Gala’s James Dennison and Ian Maxwell, sixth in 1:04:24 and seventh in 1:04:36 respectively; Teviotdale Harrier Bruce Hughes, ninth in 1:05:10; and Moorfoot’s Brian Smith, tenth in 1:06:00.

Funds raised go to St Boswells community groups and Bravo Medics.

Lauderdale Limper Zoe Brown completed Sunday's St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race in 1:27:09, finishing 52nd

Lauderdale Limper Zoe Brown completed Sunday's St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race in 1:27:09, finishing 52nd

2023 St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race winner Bruce Ronaldson with runner-up Alex Allardyce and third-placed Michael McGovern

2023 St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race winner Bruce Ronaldson with runner-up Alex Allardyce and third-placed Michael McGovern

Lauderdale Limper Laura Frizzell clocked 1:16:11 at Sunday's St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race, getting back 28th

Lauderdale Limper Laura Frizzell clocked 1:16:11 at Sunday's St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race, getting back 28th

Lauderdale Limper Calum Donald finished 49th in Sunday's St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race in 1:26:23

Lauderdale Limper Calum Donald finished 49th in Sunday's St Boswells Wobbly Trail Race in 1:26:23

