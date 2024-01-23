​In photos: Gala Harrier Archie Dalgliesh claims first victory of junior Borders Cross-Country Series at Dunbar

​Dalgliesh completed the seaside course one second short of 12 minutes, 41 seconds ahead of Lauderdale Limpers under-15 Sam Robertson’s time of 12:40.

That was the Galashiels runner’s first win of the current series and his second top-five placing after finishing fourth at Paxton earlier this month in 10:14.

Gala under-13 Gregor Adamson was third in 12:42 and Moorfoot Runners under-15 James Moore fourth in 12:49.

Also finishing in the top ten of the 98 youngsters competing was Gala under-13 Seb Darlow, placing ninth in 13:12.

Five other Borders runners claimed top-30 placings – Lauderdale under-15 Stuart Whiteford, 13th in 13:38; Teviotdale Harriers under-nine Connor Davidson, 22nd in 14:20; Gala under-11 Angus McCarthy, 26th in 14:43; Gala under-15 Poppy Lunn, 29th in 14:46; and Moorfoot under-13 Isabella Moran, 30th in 14:47.

Davidson was also fastest of the nine boys under nine to cross the line.

Team East Lothian Athletics Club’s Imogen Turner was first to finish among the 51 girls competing in East Lothian, and fifth overall, in 12:53.

Lauderdale Limper Rowan Johnston was the speediest of the six under-nine girls taking part, and 50th all told, in 15:41.

