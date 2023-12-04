In photos: First win of Borders Cross-Country Series for Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson at Spittal

​Lauderdale Limper Marc Wilkinson notched up his first win of the current Borders Cross-Country Series on Sunday at Spittal after finishing as runner-up at the two meetings prior.

​Wilkinson missed out on victory to Edinburgh’s Tom Martyn at the series’ opener at Lauder at the start of November by over a minute and a half and got back 25 seconds behind Moorfoot Runners junior Thomas Hilton in round two at Peebles at the end of last month, but he got back to winning ways in Northumberland at the weekend.

He clocked 22:30 at Sunday’s seaside run, one of only two meetings in the series staged outwith the region, to cross the line three seconds in front of runner-up Charles Houston, of Edinburgh’s Hunters Bog Trottters, and eight ahead of another capital contestant, Julian Barrable, of Corstorphine Amateur Athletics Club.

Wilkinson was one of three Borderers to make the top ten of a field just short of 200, the others being Moorfoot’s Matthew Sullivan, fifth in 23:35, and Teviotdale Harrier Rory Anderson, sixth in 23:46.

Another three made the top 20 – Teviotdale Harrier Mark Young, 14th in 25:10; Lauderdale’s Gregor Ker, 15th in 25:17; and Gala Harriers over-40 veteran Iain Stewart, 18th in 26:05 – and a further five managed top-30 placings, namely Moorfoot’s Cameron Munro, Lauderdale’s Leahn Parry, Gala’s Paul Henderson, Lauderdale’s Joseph Dawes and Gala’s Andy Painting, respectively 23rd in 27:13, 26th in 27:25, 27th in 27:26 and joint 30th in 27:44.

Hunters Bog Trotters over-40 Claire Gordon was first female finisher, and 42nd overall, in 28:26, with two Borderers making the top five of the 80 women competing – Moorfoot over-40 Caroline Wallace, fourth in 29:10, and Lauderdale’s Charlotte Dunn, fifth in 29:35.

Moorfoot’s Carol Moss was first female over 50, and 60th all told, in 29:56, and her clubmate Mike Goddard was the fastest of five men over 70 taking part, clocking 33:02 to get home 96th overall.

Lasswade Athletic Club under-17 Rowan Taylor won Sunday’s junior race in 7:32, with theree Borders under-15s also making the top five – Gala’s Iain Haldane and Matty Fleming, third in 8:23 and fifth in 8:29, and Lauderdale’s Sam Robertson, fourth in 8:25.

Lasswade’s Isla Taylor was fastest girl, and 13th altogether, in 9:19, with Moorfoot under-13 Thea Harris third, and 22nd all told, in 9:44 and Teviotdale under-11 Rosa Mabon fifth, and 25th altogether, in 9:47.

Sunday’s meeting, organised by Tweed Striders, is followed by five more – at Paxton on January 7, Dunbar in East Lothian on January 21, Galashiels on February 4, Duns on February 18 and Denholm on March 10, all Sundays too.

