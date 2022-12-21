in photos: Everyone’s a winner at Teviotdale Harriers’ festive relays

Everyone’s a winner, according to the 1978 Hot Chocolate single, and so it proved at Teviotdale Harriers’ Christmas relays at Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park on Sunday.

The club’s festive runs for junior and senior members, first staged in 1948, being a social event, no times were recorded and prizes were presented to all those taking part.

Club president Paul Lockie said: “Our Christmas relays are a fun event and fancy dress is encouraged.

“We usually run on the paths in the park but due to the icy conditions underfoot, for safety we changed the route to make it a 2km loop on grass.

“For the relays this year, we asked people to pre-enter and teams were organised in advance, albeit with some last-minute changes.

“It was great to have a good turnout from the club and parents and family supporting the runners.

“We had just under 50 runners doing the 2km route and everyone who ran was awarded a prize and all children received selection boxes.”

The iciness of the park’s paths led to the club’s planned Menzies Trophy races there on Saturday being called off.

The group’s next social run, over a distance of about 9km, sets off at 10am on Sunday, January 1, from the town’s health centre car park, near the Harriers’ Round Close club-rooms.

