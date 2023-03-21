News you can trust since 1855
From left, gold medal-winning Gala Harriers Ava Richardson, Erin Gray and Kirsty Rankine at Saturday's youth road races at East Fortune racing circuit

In photos: East Fortune favours young runners from Borders with top-ten finishes and gold medal

Members of Gala Harriers and Teviotdale Harriers were in action at Scottish Athletics’ youth road races at East Fortune racing circuit, near North Berwick, on Saturday, claiming four top-ten places and a gold medal between them.

By Darin Hutson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:41 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:41 GMT

The under-15 girls’ 4km race saw the day’s biggest success for the region’s representatives in East Lothian, with Erin Gray finishing seventh in 14:34, Ava Richardson eighth in 14:38 and Kirsty Rankine 13th in 15:03 to claim a team gold medal for the Galashiels club.

Further back, their clubmates Poppy Lunn, Jaidyn Brown and Annabel Hendry ended up 34th in 17:03, 37th in 17:14 and 60th in 20:56 respectively out of a field of 61, with Teviotdale’s Jessica Smith 36th in 17:08.

Further top-ten finishes were claimed by Gala in the under-17 girls’ 5km race, Isla Paterson placing eighth in 18:34, and the under-13 boys’ 2.5km race, with Gregor Adamson tenth in 8:35 and Charlie Dalgliesh four places behind in 8:44.

Teviotdale's Alfie Walker and McLaren Welsh were also among a 46-strong field for the U13 boys’ race, placing 37th in 10:02 and 40th in 10:28.

The girls’ race for that age group saw Gala’s Kacie Brown and Hannah Laker get back 25th in 10:03 and 34th in 10:39.

Gala’s Corey Cruddas finished 35th in 14:34 in the U15 boys’ race, with clubmate Matty Fleming 49th in 16:01.

In the U17 boys’ race, Gala’s Cameron Rankine and Zico Field were 22nd in 16:55 and 30th in 17:18, with Teviotdale’s Irvine Welsh 27th in 17:13.

Gala Harrier Isla Paterson placed eighth in 18:34 in the under-17 girls' 5km race at East Fortune on Saturday

Gala Harrier Isla Paterson placed eighth in 18:34 in the under-17 girls' 5km race at East Fortune on Saturday

Gala Harrier Zico Field finished 30th in East Fortune's under-17 boys' 5km race in 17:18

Gala Harrier Zico Field finished 30th in East Fortune's under-17 boys' 5km race in 17:18

Under-17 boys' 5km race competitor Cameron Rankine, representing Gala Harriers, finished 22nd in 16:55

Under-17 boys' 5km race competitor Cameron Rankine, representing Gala Harriers, finished 22nd in 16:55

Under-15 girls' 4km race entrant Jaidyn Brown, running for Gala Harriers, finished 37th in 17:14

Under-15 girls' 4km race entrant Jaidyn Brown, running for Gala Harriers, finished 37th in 17:14

