​In photos: Donald Francis ducks under hour mark for 10km race win at Galashiels

Gala Harriers’ 2023 Hollybush road 10km race on Friday was won by Donald Francis in a handicap time of 55:44, having clocked an actual time of 47:44.
By Darin Hutson
Published 16th May 2023, 08:39 BST
Andrew Hewat was runner-up in 58:17, with an actual time of 41:17, and Rebekka Mitchell was third back to Galashiels’ Scott Park in 58:24, adjusted from 42:54.
The fastest time of the day was Tim Darlow’s 38:59, adjusted to 1:01:39 for a 12th-place finish overall, and the speediest female runner was Lucy Brownlee with 41:29, adjusted to 1:01:44 for 13th place all told.
